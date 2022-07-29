Daily Brief: Seligman Alleges Culture of “Sexual Battery” In City Hall

Also, TV creators fight to ensure networks will provide an ”Abortion Safety Plan” for employees in anti-abortion states.

» Gun CEOs Call Shootings ‘Local Problems’ And Defend ‘Inanimate’ Weapons Major gun manufacturers have made over $1 billion in the last decade selling military-style weapons, according to an investigation by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. [CNBC]

» Five-Year-Old L.A. Times Investigation Becomes the Talk of the Town A recent book by a reporter from the newspaper has ignited debate about how an explosive article he helped write in 2017 was handled by editors.[New York Times ]

» Super High Inflation Hits California The stunning increase in the price of food and fuel has pushed Riverside residents like Ana Duran to find new ways to make ends meet. [CNN]

» Toronto Film Festival Unveils Lineup Featuring New Works From Sam Mendes, Tyler Perry, Darren Aronofsky, Sarah Polley After two years spent hosting largely virtual or dramatically pared-down events as a concession to COVID, Toronto, or TIFF as it is known around the entertainment business, is looking to offer up a full-fledged, week-and-a-half-long spotlight of the best of moviemaking. [Variety]

» San Bernardino County Moves Forward With Underground Tunnel Plan Without Elon Musk The San Bernardino County Transportation Authority is moving forward with plans to build a tunnel to connect Rancho Cucamonga’s Metrolink station to Ontario Airport after SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk pulled out of the project. [CBS]

» Mayor Slayer Naomi Seligman’s Relentless Stand Against Eric Garcetti Does Eric Garcetti’s former communications director’s story of the L.A. mayor covering up a culture of sexual battery inside City Hall hold water?

» ‘Unruly’ Passenger Forces L.A.-Bound Flight to Land in Salt Lake



» #FreeBritney Supporters Rally in LA as Spears Notches Legal Win Advocates gathered as a judge ruled the pop star will not be deposed in hearings against her conservators

» 400 Top TV Creators Demand ‘Abortion Safety Plan’ from Networks

Ava DuVernay, Shonda Rhimes, and Natasha Lyonne are among 100s who signed a letter demanding protocols to protect employees in anti-abortion states

Vegas Hotels Are Now Charging Guests Up to $200 for Poolside Chairs Nabbing a poolside chaise so you can recline in the desert’s rays and show off your smokin’ body is the God-given American right of anyone who has ever booked a room at a hotel with a pool. In Las Vegas, however, poolside real estate just went ka-ching, with some hotels charging an exorbitant amount for guests to reserve a chair by the cool water, according to the Wall Street Journal. At the Bellagio, one poolside chaise will set you back $200 a person. Perks include “a side table, umbrella, and towels.” At the Excalibur Hotel and Casino, it’s $125 for a pair of chairs. At Caesar’s Palace recently, it was $200 for one “Neptune Deluxe Chair.” And at the Sheraton Waikiki in Honolulu, reserving a chaise in the “front row of the hotel’s infinity pool” will cost you $125. This way, hotels say, you can make a reservation without rising at dawn to stalk the pool area and “reserve” a chaise with your scraggly towel. [FULL STORY]

