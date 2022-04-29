Daily Brief: Second Top Official Accuses Sheriff Villanueva of Lying About Jail Video, Brandi Carlile Cancels Stagecoach Set

Also, a reputed whistleblower who was reported to have turned over secret files about Deutsche Bank was identified as the man found dead this week on an L.A. school campus

» Second Top Official Accuses LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva of Lying About Jail Video Robin Limon, who was once one of Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s closest advisors, filed a whistleblower claim Thursday, alleging that the sheriff attempted to cover up a video of a deputy placing his knee on the head of a handcuffed man for three minutes. [LAist]

» Brandi Carlile Cancels Stagecoach Performance After Testing Positive for COVID The Grammy-winning singer announced Wednesday that COVID “finally got me” and she now has to cancel her performance at the Stagecoach music festival this weekend. [ABC7]

» Reputed Deutsche Bank Whistleblower Found Dead on LA School Campus Valentin Broeksmit, 46, who was reported to have turned over secret files about Deutsche Bank was identified as the man found dead earlier this week on the campus of a Los Angeles high school. [NBC Los Angeles]

» Jason Sudeikis ‘Had No Prior Knowledge’ About Olivia Wilde Being Served on Stage at CinemaCon Jason Sudeikis “had no prior knowledge” that his former fiancée, Olivia Wilde, would be served with child custody documents during her appearance at CinemaCon on Tuesday. [Variety]

» Twitter Revenue Climbs to $1.2B, Daily Users at 229M Since Elon Musk Deal Twitter reported revenue growth of 16 percent to $1.2 billion in the first quarter of 2022 and announced that the social media platform reached 229 million daily active users. [The Hollywood Reporter]

California Woman Vanishes After Connecting on OKCupid

A California woman who “met” someone on the dating app OKCupid two weeks ago has been missing ever since.

Leslie Ben-Iesau of Sacramento hasn’t been seen or heard from by her family since April 15, when she told her sister Caroline that someone she had connected with on the dating app was coming to pick her up for a date and she would speak to her later.

“She told me there was somebody on the way to come pick her up,” Leslie’s sister Caroline Ben-Iesau told Fox40. “And she would keep me informed. She would keep in touch and let me know. And that’s the last I heard from her.”

