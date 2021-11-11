Also, the COVID testing site at Dodger Stadium reopens after being closed for six months and hate crimes increase 20 percent in L.A. County

» In the aftermath of the Rust movie set shooting, a gaffer has filed the first lawsuit against the production, the financiers, actor Alec Baldwin, armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed, first Assistant Director David Halls, property master Sarah Zachry, armorer mentor Seth Kenny and several others involved in the film. “This incident was caused by the negligent acts and omission of Defendants, and each of them, as well as their agents, principals, and employers,” Serge Svetnoy’s legal complaint states. [Deadline]

» After nearly six months of being closed, COVID testing has returned to Dodger Stadium due to a high demand. The Curative-run testing site was one of the largest in the country when it first opened, but was shut down when mass vaccination became available. [KTLA]

» A man who was charged for his role in providing counterfeit pharmaceutical pills that contained fentanyl, which led to the fatal overdose of rapper Mac Miller in 2018 has agreed to plead guilty in the case, prosecutors said Wednesday. Ryan Reavis, 38, who formerly lived in West Los Angeles and moved to Lake Havasu, Arizona in 2019, admitted that he knew the pills contained the powerful opioid fentanyl or some other controlled substance, according to his plea agreement. [Los Angeles Times]

» Portraits of former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, created by artists Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, respectively, are now on display at LACMA’S new exhibit titled “The Obama Portraits Tour.” Also showing at the museum is “Black American Portraits,” an exhibit that includes 140 works ranging from a late 18-century painting of a Black sailor to mixed-media sculptures, which is meant to give viewers “a strong history of the way images have always affected the way that we think about Black people and about people in general,” co-curator Liz Andrews said. [Variety]

» A group of armed suspects attempted to rob actor and T.V. host Terrence Jenkins, who goes by Terrence J professionally, early Wednesday morning at his Sherman Oaks home and shot at him as he sped away, police said. Jenkins was able to escape and flag down a California Highway Patrol officer and reported the incident. [ABC7]

Fast Food Workers in So. Cal Strike for Fair Deal

Restaurant employees are some of the most poorly-treated and absurdly underpaid workers in the country, and they’ve got it easy compared to fast-food workers, so thousands of them took to the streets of Southern California and across the state Tuesday to say it’s enough already.

Hundreds of striking workers organized by Fight for $15 Los Angeles gathered at a McDonald’s on Floral Drive in Monterey Park—where workers claim the kitchen was recently flooded with sewage—at 9:00 this morning to demand better pay and to rein in unsafe working conditions, especially in the wake of the pandemic.

Why McD’s?

“Just days after lockdowns began, @McDonalds was already setting the standard for the industry by ignoring mandates and ignoring the needs of its workers. At this store when we asked for PPE, we were given crazy sock day,” the group stated on Twitter.

