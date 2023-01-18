Daily Brief: Recent Storms Add 33 Billion Gallons To L.A. Water Supply

TODAY’S ESSENTIAL NEWS

» Politically Wired Leader Of Defunct L.A. Antipoverty Group Admits Embezzlement Dixon Slingerland, once one of the Democratic Party’s top fundraisers in Los Angeles, has agreed to plead guilty to two felonies, admitting that he embezzled more than $71,000 from the defunct Hollywood antipoverty group that he led for 23 years. Slingerland, 53, was a frequent visitor to the White House under President Obama and close to Eric Garcetti during his tenure as L.A. mayor. He served as president and chief executive of Youth Policy Institute from 1996 until he was fired in 2019, shortly before the nonprofit collapsed. [L.A. Times]

» L.A. Now Requiring Residents Compost Food Scraps L.A. Sanitation rolled out its new composting program as part of a state mandate aimed at getting organic waste out of landfills. All of its 750,000 customers must now toss their food and food-soiled paper, such as pizza boxes, into their green bin, along with their yard waste. Halverson said the program, which is called Organics L.A., will divert 2.2 million pounds of food scraps a day from landfills if everyone gets on board. [CBS]

» L.A. Council Members Want To Create Unarmed Response Office Following Deaths From LAPD Encounters Three City Council members sought Tuesday to expedite the creation of an Office of Unarmed Response following the recent deaths of three men in encounters with Los Angeles Police Department officers. The council asked for reports in October on creating the office, which seeks to streamline efforts to respond to non-violent situations with a services-led approach rather than armed police officers. Councilmen Marqueece Harris-Dawson and Bob Blumenfield filed a motion on Tuesday seeking to appropriate $1 million toward creating the office and hiring staff to establish the office immediately. [CNS]

» The Last of Us Scores HBO’s Second-Biggest Premiere in More Than a Decade HBO’s series adaptation of the hit PlayStation game The Last of Us premiered Sunday, drawing the premium cable channel’s second-biggest debut of the last 13 years, behind only House of the Dragon. Per Nielsen ratings and Warner Bros. Discovery’s own data, the first episode of the Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey-led drama scored 4.7 million U.S. viewers across the HBO channel and HBO Max. That figure makes the show’s premiere the second-largest opening for an HBO show since Boardwalk Empire in 2010. [Variety]

» Instagram-Famous Italian Sandwich Shop All’antico Vinaio Pops Up in L.A. Again Famous Firenze sandwich shop All’Antico Vinaio, with more than 600,000 Instagram followers and multiple locations across Italy, is returning to Los Angeles for a pop-up this month. Just like in 2019 the boisterous group will offer its massive meat and cheese sandwiches from the Mozza2Go space for two days only, January 28 and 29 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. There are no reservations, so expect a long line. What’s more, the group has been actively at work on a new Los Angeles location (long-rumored to be in the Koreatown area). [EaterLA]

