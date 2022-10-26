Daily Brief: Recall Gascón Hearing Moved Up; Leslie Jordan On Fame and Death

Also, former Nickelodeon actor Alexa Nikolas has launched a movement to end the culture of sexual abuse in the music and entertainment world

» Curren Price Elected L.A. City Council’s New President Pro Tempore After an 11-0 vote on Tuesday, Councilman Curren Price was appointed as the next president pro tempore of the Los Angeles City Council; the role is second in command to the council president. Price sought the City Council presidency after Nury Martinez’s resignation two weeks ago, but councilmembers voted 10-0 in favor of Paul Krekorian last week. Krekorian and Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, the former president pro tempore, subsequently introduced a motion nominating Price for the position. [NBC]

» California Sees Increase In RSV, A Respiratory Illness That Can Be Dangerous For Babies Some California children’s hospitals are straining under a surge of RSV, a respiratory illness that can cause babies to struggle to breathe. At least three major children’s hospitals say they have experienced either a strain or a stretching of resources because of RSV. The illness normally peaks in winter; doctors say it’s unusual for there to be such high levels in October. The increase in RSV, which stands for respiratory syncytial (sin-SISH-uhl) virus, comes amid a rise in other respiratory illnesses in California, including influenza. [LA Times]

» Holocaust Museum Faces Threats After Inviting Kanye West For Private Tour The Holocaust Museum of Los Angeles said it has been inundated with messages “filled with hate, threats, and vitriol” after inviting Kanye West for a private tour, which he declined. “Words matter and words have consequences Ye. We urge you to come visit us at Holocaust Museum L.A. to understand just how words can incite horrific violence and genocide,” read the museum’s invitation. [Fox11]

» Scott Peterson Is Finally Moved Off California’s Death Row More than two years after the California Supreme Court overturned Peterson’s death sentence for killing his pregnant wife two decades ago, he was moved last week from San Quentin State Prison to Mule Creek State Prison east of Sacramento. Peterson’s sentence was overturned by California’s high court in August 2020 after finding that potential jurors were improperly dismissed for saying that they personally disagreed with the death penalty but would be willing to follow the law and impose it. [AP]

» Tár Leads Gotham Awards Nominations Todd Field’s Tár nabbed five nominations for Best Feature, Best Screenplay, Outstanding Lead Performance for Cate Blanchett and Outstanding Supporting Performances for Nina Hoss and Noemi Merlant. The nominations, announced Tuesday, also favored A24’s Everything Everywhere All At Once, Aftersun and The Inspection, with each film receiving three nominations a piece. [Deadline]

» Eat Predators Wants to Chew Up and Spit Out Industry Sexual Abuse Former Nickelodeon actor Alexa Nikolas has launched a movement to end the culture of sexual abuse in the music and entertainment world

