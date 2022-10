Daily Brief: Recall Gascón Hearing Moved Up; Leslie Jordan On Fame and Death

Also, former Nickelodeon actor Alexa Nikolas has launched a movement to end the culture of sexual abuse in the music and entertainment world

TODAY鈥橲 ESSENTIAL NEWS

禄 Curren Price Elected L.A. City Council鈥檚 New President Pro Tempore聽After an 11-0 vote on Tuesday, Councilman Curren Price was appointed as the next president聽pro tempore聽of the Los Angeles City Council; the role is second in command to the council president. Price sought the City Council presidency after Nury Martinez鈥檚 resignation two weeks ago, but councilmembers voted 10-0 in favor of Paul Krekorian last week. Krekorian and Councilman Mitch O鈥橣arrell, the former president聽pro tempore, subsequently introduced a motion nominating Price for the position.聽[NBC]

禄 California Sees Increase In RSV, A Respiratory Illness That Can Be Dangerous For Babies Some California children鈥檚 hospitals are straining under a surge of RSV, a respiratory illness that can cause babies to struggle to breathe. At least three major children鈥檚 hospitals say they have experienced either a strain or a stretching of resources because of RSV. The illness normally peaks in winter; doctors say it鈥檚 unusual for there to be such high levels in October. The increase in RSV, which stands for respiratory syncytial (sin-SISH-uhl) virus, comes amid a rise in other respiratory illnesses in California, including influenza.聽[LA Times]

禄 Holocaust Museum Faces Threats After Inviting Kanye West For Private Tour聽The Holocaust Museum of Los Angeles said it has been inundated with messages 鈥渇illed with hate, threats, and vitriol鈥 after inviting Kanye West for a private tour, which he declined. 鈥淲ords matter and words have consequences Ye. We urge you to come visit us at Holocaust Museum L.A. to understand just how words can incite horrific violence and genocide,鈥 read the museum鈥檚 invitation.聽[Fox11]

禄 Scott Peterson Is Finally Moved Off California鈥檚 Death Row聽More than two years after the California Supreme Court overturned Peterson鈥檚 death sentence for killing his pregnant wife two decades ago, he was moved last week from San Quentin State Prison to Mule Creek State Prison east of Sacramento. Peterson鈥檚 sentence was overturned by California鈥檚 high court in August 2020 after finding that potential jurors were improperly dismissed for saying that they personally disagreed with the death penalty but would be willing to follow the law and impose it. [AP]

禄 T谩r Leads Gotham Awards Nominations聽Todd Field鈥檚聽T谩r聽nabbed five nominations for Best Feature, Best Screenplay, Outstanding Lead Performance for Cate Blanchett and Outstanding Supporting Performances for Nina Hoss and Noemi Merlant. The nominations, announced Tuesday, also favored A24鈥檚聽Everything Everywhere All At Once,聽Aftersun聽and聽The Inspection,聽with each film receiving three nominations a piece. [Deadline]

____________________________________________________________________

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

禄 Eat Predators Wants to Chew Up and Spit Out Industry Sexual Abuse Former Nickelodeon actor Alexa Nikolas has launched a movement to end the culture of sexual abuse in the music and entertainment world

___________________________

聽

ONE MORE THING

聽