Daily Brief: Recall Gascón Hearing Moved Up; Leslie Jordan On Fame and Death

» Curren Price Elected L.A. City Council’s New President Pro Tempore After an 11-0 vote on Tuesday, Councilman Curren Price was appointed as the next president pro tempore of the Los Angeles City Council; the role is second in command to the council president. Price sought the City Council presidency after Nury Martinez’s resignation two weeks ago, but councilmembers voted 10-0 in favor of Paul Krekorian last week. Krekorian and Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, the former president pro tempore, subsequently introduced a motion nominating Price for the position. [NBC]
» California Sees Increase In RSV, A Respiratory Illness That Can Be Dangerous For Babies Some California children’s hospitals are straining under a surge of RSV, a respiratory illness that can cause babies to struggle to breathe. At least three major children’s hospitals say they have experienced either a strain or a stretching of resources because of RSV. The illness normally peaks in winter; doctors say it’s unusual for there to be such high levels in October. The increase in RSV, which stands for respiratory syncytial (sin-SISH-uhl) virus, comes amid a rise in other respiratory illnesses in California, including influenza. [LA Times]
» Holocaust Museum Faces Threats After Inviting Kanye West For Private Tour The Holocaust Museum of Los Angeles said it has been inundated with messages “filled with hate, threats, and vitriol” after inviting Kanye West for a private tour, which he declined. “Words matter and words have consequences Ye. We urge you to come visit us at Holocaust Museum L.A. to understand just how words can incite horrific violence and genocide,” read the museum’s invitation. [Fox11]
» Scott Peterson Is Finally Moved Off California’s Death Row More than two years after the California Supreme Court overturned Peterson’s death sentence for killing his pregnant wife two decades ago, he was moved last week from San Quentin State Prison to Mule Creek State Prison east of Sacramento. Peterson’s sentence was overturned by California’s high court in August 2020 after finding that potential jurors were improperly dismissed for saying that they personally disagreed with the death penalty but would be willing to follow the law and impose it. [AP]
» Tár Leads Gotham Awards Nominations Todd Field’s Tár nabbed five nominations for Best Feature, Best Screenplay, Outstanding Lead Performance for Cate Blanchett and Outstanding Supporting Performances for Nina Hoss and Noemi Merlant. The nominations, announced Tuesday, also favored A24’s Everything Everywhere All At Once, Aftersun and The Inspection, with each film receiving three nominations a piece. [Deadline]
“This was not romantic, this was not flirtatious. It was terrifying,” screenwriter Haggis’ unnamed accuser testified on Tuesday
The unearthed Mercedes Benz is said to have belonged to a now-deceased man with a history of arrests—and a murder conviction
Quentin Tarantino’s Sustained Coolness (And Why It Matters)
In the last decade of his life, Peter Bogdanovich lived, like his friend and mentor Orson Welles before him, low on money, from guest house to guest house. Staying at Quentin Tarantino’s around the time Tarantino was writing Inglourious Basterds, Bogdanovich would be made to watch, he said, “the shit Quentin loves”—and, smiling, added that he did mean “shit” in two senses. He shrugged, chuckling wearily, like an old man out of Renoir. “Ah, Quentin . . .”
If we were in a musical—and Peter, a little bit, always was—he would have looked to the sunset over the valley side of Mulholland and sung a sweet, sad song about watching the world change and letting go.
Quentin Tarantino has a new book coming this month, Cinema Speculation, a nonfiction work about the movies of the 70s. I haven’t read it. (As I write this, it is still under embargo.) But I have to read it—we all do. Whether you like his work or not, or, frankly, whether you like film or not, Tarantino’s taste and sensibility—more than any filmmaker or even critic of his generation—has urged the ear, eye, and mind of the American moviegoer. Since Pulp Fiction introduced VHS cinema into the popular canon almost 20 years ago—refashioning “low” schlock-film conventions into high-production tropes—“the shit Quentin loves,” his supersounds of the ’70s, his kung fu and exploitation movies, those black suits with the black skinny ties, his badass motherfuckers, have informed our idea of cool to such a degree that, I think, it’s safe to say, if we don’t understand it, we can’t claim to understand a part of ourselves that, given Tarantino’s two decades of sustained coolness, obviously still matters to us.
