禄 L.A. Supervisors Approve $47.6M For Sheriff鈥檚 Deputies鈥 Misconduct聽The payments will settle four lawsuits and one legal claim alleging misconduct by sheriff鈥檚 deputies in incidents that left four men dead and one paralyzed. Two of the cases involved how department personnel dealt with people experiencing a mental health crisis. One of the men died after being tased and beaten by deputies, according to his family鈥檚 lawyer. Another was paralyzed after being shot in the back. In both incidents, parents called 911 for help with children experiencing a mental health crisis. And in both incidents, deputies used force inside the men鈥檚 own bedrooms. One settlement settled a suit over the high-profile killing of Andres Guardado. Another resolved a claim regarding a bystander who was shot and killed during a shootout. The fifth payout settled a case involving a man who died in custody.聽[LAist]

禄聽Ordinance To End Oil Drilling In L.A. Moves Forward聽A聽second council committee recommended the adoption of a proposed ordinance Tuesday that would phase out oil and gas extraction in Los Angeles, moving the city a step closer to banning oil drilling. The Planning and Land Use Management Committee voted 3-0 to adopt a Mitigated Negative Declaration and move forward with the proposed ordinance despite a coalition of environmental justice groups asking the committee two weeks ago to pause conducting business until Councilmen Kevin de Le贸n and Gil Cedillo resign for their role in the City Hall racism scandal.聽[Fox]

禄 Takeoff of Rap Group Migos Dead at 28 After Shooting聽Takeoff鈥 whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball鈥攚as fatally shot early Tuesday outside a bowling alley in Houston, an attorney for the rapper confirmed. Ball was the youngest member of the three-part rap group Migos, along with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset. He was 28.聽[NBC]

禄聽Nightmare Before Christmas聽Director Henry Selick Says It鈥檚 a 鈥淟ittle Unfair鈥 That Tim Burton Gets All the Credit聽Whether it鈥檚 a Halloween or Christmas tradition in your family, you probably think of聽The Nightmare Before Christmas聽as a classic Tim Burton film. And that鈥檚 probably because Disney marketed the movie as 鈥淭im Burton鈥檚 The Nightmare Before Christmas鈥 following the director鈥檚 success with聽Batman,聽Edward Scissorhands聽and聽Batman Returns. But it was, in fact, Henry Selick who directed聽Nightmare. And after all these years, Selick is a bit tired of the misconception that film is Burton鈥檚. [Variety]

