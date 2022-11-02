Daily Brief: Recall De León Campaign Seeks 25K Signatures; Netflix co-CEO endorses Rick Caruso

Also, an alleged victim testified in the Harvey Weinstein trial that the former producer raped her twice, 17 years apart..

TODAY’S ESSENTIAL NEWS

» L.A. Supervisors Approve $47.6M For Sheriff’s Deputies’ Misconduct The payments will settle four lawsuits and one legal claim alleging misconduct by sheriff’s deputies in incidents that left four men dead and one paralyzed. Two of the cases involved how department personnel dealt with people experiencing a mental health crisis. One of the men died after being tased and beaten by deputies, according to his family’s lawyer. Another was paralyzed after being shot in the back. In both incidents, parents called 911 for help with children experiencing a mental health crisis. And in both incidents, deputies used force inside the men’s own bedrooms. One settlement settled a suit over the high-profile killing of Andres Guardado. Another resolved a claim regarding a bystander who was shot and killed during a shootout. The fifth payout settled a case involving a man who died in custody. [LAist]

» Ordinance To End Oil Drilling In L.A. Moves Forward A second council committee recommended the adoption of a proposed ordinance Tuesday that would phase out oil and gas extraction in Los Angeles, moving the city a step closer to banning oil drilling. The Planning and Land Use Management Committee voted 3-0 to adopt a Mitigated Negative Declaration and move forward with the proposed ordinance despite a coalition of environmental justice groups asking the committee two weeks ago to pause conducting business until Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo resign for their role in the City Hall racism scandal. [Fox]

» Takeoff of Rap Group Migos Dead at 28 After Shooting Takeoff— whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball—was fatally shot early Tuesday outside a bowling alley in Houston, an attorney for the rapper confirmed. Ball was the youngest member of the three-part rap group Migos, along with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset. He was 28. [NBC]

» Nightmare Before Christmas Director Henry Selick Says It’s a “Little Unfair” That Tim Burton Gets All the Credit Whether it’s a Halloween or Christmas tradition in your family, you probably think of The Nightmare Before Christmas as a classic Tim Burton film. And that’s probably because Disney marketed the movie as “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” following the director’s success with Batman, Edward Scissorhands and Batman Returns. But it was, in fact, Henry Selick who directed Nightmare. And after all these years, Selick is a bit tired of the misconception that film is Burton’s. [Variety]

____________________________________________________________________

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

____________________