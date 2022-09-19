Daily Brief: Raid of County Supervisor’s Home; Newsom Asks DOJ to Probe Florida And Texas

Also, the bombshell confession from the government’s star witness—an admitted mobster who lied about passing the California Bar for years—on the eve of a blockbuster FBI trial

» California Enacts Law To Help LGBTQ Military Veterans Members of the LGBTQ community were banned from military service in the U.S. until 1993—less than 30 years ago—when “don’t ask, don’t tell” policies were implemented, allowing them to serve only if they did not openly acknowledge their sexual orientation. On Saturday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new law that will help veterans who were discharged because of their sexual orientation regain eligibility for Veterans Affairs benefits. [AP]

» Northern California Storm System Headed South; L.A. Unlikely To See Rain A relatively weak storm system is making its way down south and could continue to sprinkle California’s central coast until Tuesday. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties could see between 0.5-1.5 inches of rain, with the inland Santa Lucia Mountains possibly seeing more than 2 inches. The National Weather Service announced Sunday that it is unlikely that Ventura and Los Angeles Counties will experience any drizzle. [KTLA]

» 2XU Malibu Triathlon Raises More Than $1 Million For Pediatric Cancer Research Hoping to increase awareness of childhood cancer and to fund research, more than 5,000 athletes got up at 4 a.m. and headed down PCH to compete in the 37th annual 2XU Malibu Triathlon at Zuma Beach on Sunday. Since its inception, the triathlon has raised $16 million for pediatric cancer research at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. [CBS]

» More Than A Mexican Independence Day Parade For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, Los Angeles sang the songs and danced the dances of Mexican Independence on Sunday in East L.A. The day of celebration marked the parade’s 76th year. Home to millions of people of Mexican descent, Los Angeles is deeply connected to Mexico’s rich history and culture. For Angelenos, the Mexican Independence Day parade represents a unanimous cry of cultural pride. [LA Times]

» The Woman King Leads Box Office With $19 Million Debut The historical action epic starring Viola Davis, dominated domestic box office charts in its opening weekend. Bolstered by stellar reviews, the movie collected $19 million from 3,765 North American cinemas over the weekend, exceeding most predictions. The film, which cost roughly $50 million to produce, tells the true story of the all-female warrior unit known as the Agojie, which protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey from the 17th to 19th century. [Variety]

» Long Beach Aquarium Releasing Endangered Frogs Back Into Wild After the Bobcat Fire in 2020 devastated local populations, government wildlife agencies rescued the remaining highly-endangered mountain yellow-legged frogs and placed them with local wildlife institutions. Now, the Aquarium of the Pacific will release hundreds of froglets, which the aquarium’s amphibian team has raised and cared for since they were tadpoles, back into the Southern California mountains. [NBC]

» Raid of County Supervisor’s Home Is Abhorrent, On-Brand for Sheriff Alex Villanueva Cityside Column: The mercurial sheriff, facing an Election Day reckoning, pulls his latest stunt at the Santa Monica home of County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl



Q&A: Dara Yu, the Youngest and First Angeleno “MasterChef” Winner In June, LAMag had the opportunity to sit down with three Angeleno chefs: Derrick Fox, Fred Chang, and Dara Yu. All had previously been featured on the TV show MasterChef and burst back onto our screens in the show’s latest competition, MasterChef: Back to Win. All three of the local talented chefs earned comfortable spots in the final 20 contestants of the series. Perhaps the most intriguing redemption arc, however, was that of Yu, who had first appeared in Season 1 of MasterChef Junior, coming as runner-up in a captivating conclusion. Little did we know, Yu would be the eventual winner of MasterChef: Back to Win, doubling as both the youngest contestant to achieve the accolade, at 20, and the first Angeleno chef to come out on top. We sat down with Yu to speak about winning it all and reflect upon her time on the show. [FULL STORY]

