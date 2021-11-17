Daily Brief: Quentin Tarantino Sued Over NFT, Facebook’s Latino Issue

» Hollywood studio Miramax is suing director Quentin Tarantino over plans to sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs) based on his 1994 film, Pulp Fiction, which stars John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, and Bruce Willis. Tarantino announced plans earlier this month to auction off seven NFTs based on the movie, including scenes from an early script that were cut from the final version, but after the Oscar winner didn’t respond to Miramax’s cease-and-desist letter, the company filed the lawsuit. [Deadline]

» Since the 2020 election, social media platforms including Facebook—now rebranded as Meta—have been a breeding ground for viral misinformation and conspiracy theories, which directly targets Latino users. This Los Angeles Times analysis breaks down how some staffers were trying to call attention to the issue and what the company already knew about the problem. [Los Angeles Times]

» LeVar Burton may not have been selected as the new host of Jeopardy!, but he’s scored a new gig as the host of Trivial Pursuit, which is currently in development at Entertainment One (eOne.). “Trivial Pursuit” is one of the best-known brands in the gaming universe,” the Reading Rainbow and Star Trek actor said. “I am thrilled to have partnered with Hasbro and eOne to bring this beloved game to market as a premium show for television.” [Variety]

» Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said during a deposition last week that after he learned some of his deputies had shared photos of the tragic helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others last year, he directed the “photos never see the light of day.” “I can tell you this,” Villanueva testified under oath. “The problem at hand was images getting out and harming the families. I make decisions based on the immediate threat, which is a harm that those pictures can cause to the family.” [Los Angeles Times]

» In response to a severe drought, Gov. Gavin Newsom asked Californians to voluntarily reduce their water use by 15 percent this year, but new data released Tuesday shows that the state’s progress is moving backwards. Californians reduced their water use by 3.9 percent in September, down from 5.1 percent in August. [Associated Press]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

ONE MORE THING

