Daily Brief: President Biden Touches Down in Los Angeles, House Passes Gun Control Bill

Also, Ezra Miller makes headlines again, this time for grooming an 18 year-old he met at Standing Rock Reservation

» President Speaks at Summit of the Americas President Biden made an appearance in Los Angeles Tuesday, being formally greeted by Gov. Gavin Newsom and Mayor Eric Garcetti ahead of the weeklong Summit of the Americas. [NBC LA]

» House Passes Gun Control Bill after Buffalo, Uvalde Attacks Following the mass shootings that took place in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, the House has passed a gun control bill. The legislation would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle and prohibit the sale of ammunition magazines with a capacity of more than 15 rounds. [Los Angeles Times]

» ‘Flash’ Star Ezra Miller Faces More Legal Troubles In yet another instance of Ezra Miller’s rampage across the states, they have been accused of grooming an 18-year-old named Tokata Iron Eyes since they first met at Standing Rock Reservation when she was 12. [Deadline]

» Sexual Assault Case Dismissed Against Former ABC News Producer Michael Corn A Judge in the New York Supreme Court made the decision to dismiss the sexual assault case against former ABC News Producer Michael Corn. “We are very pleased that the Court recognized that the claims asserted against Michael have no merit,” said Meredith Cavallaro, an attorney who represents Corn. [Variety]

» Justine Lindsay Is the First Openly Trans Cheerleader in the NFL In a landmark event, Justine Lindsay has officially become the NFL’s first openly transgender cheerleader. Earlier this year, Lindsay announced that she had made the Carolina Panthers TopCats in an Instagram post. [NPR]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

»Inside Trixie Mattel’s Launch Party for Her Motel Makeover Show The ”RuPaul Drag Race All Stars” winner describes an ideal Trixie guest as someone who ”knows how to plug in a curling iron and put on some lipstick” and ”loves to support the queer community”

ONE MORE THING

The Problem With Pools

Forgive me. I have sinned.

I have sinned against nature, humanity, against good (but not common) sense.

I have wasted water. So much water.

And now we’re running out.

Every five to ten days, depending on the weather, I add water to my swimming pool. There is no leak. The water just evaporates. The hotter and windier the weather, the faster it vanishes, literally, into thin air.

An average pool, 33 by 18 feet, loses about a quarter of an inch of water every day—approximately 600 gallons per week. My pool is about 40 percent smaller, but the idea’s the same: it’s a huge waste.

But I have no choice.

[FULL STORY]

Want the Daily Brief in your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters today.