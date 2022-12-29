Daily Brief: Political Nightmares Across L.A.; Bill Cosby Plans 2023 Comedy Tour

Also, Southwest has cancelled 2/3 of its flights nationwide as it attempts to recover from winter storms. Pete Buttigieg is not amused.

TODAY’S ESSENTIAL NEWS

» LAPD Confirm Rapper Theophilus London Is Missing Rapper Theophilus London—who has worked with Kanye West, Travis Scott and Tame Impala—has been reported missing by his family. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a missing persons report was filed on Wednesday for London. [FOX]

» Gender-based Pricing Will Be Banned In California On Jan. 1 If you’ve noticed that women’s shampoo costs more than men’s or that pink razors cost more than black ones, you’re not alone. That discriminatory practice is known as the pink tax. It’s about to be banned in California starting January 1. And according to the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls, repealing it could save women $1,300 a year for the same products men buy. [NPR]

» L.A. Will Require All New Buildings To Be Electric-Only In early December, L.A. became the 69th and largest city in the state to require all new buildings to be all-electric. That’ll be the law of the land for new construction by the end of January 2023, according to the ordinance (there are exceptions for emergency equipment and commercial cooking). From materials to gas hookups, existing buildings make up more than 40% of L.A.’s greenhouse gas emissions. [LAist]

» Avatar: The Way of Water Hits $1 Billion Globally The controversial second installment of James Cameron’s Avatar franchise has sailed past $1 billion in global ticket sales in just 14 days, becoming the fastest movie this year to cross the coveted box office milestone. In total, only three films released in 2022 managed to surpass the billion-dollar mark, a short list that includes Top Gun: Maverick (31 days) and Jurassic World Dominion (four months). [Variety]

____________________________________________________________________

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG