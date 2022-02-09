Daily Brief: Playbook for Traffic During Super Bowl Weekend, UCLA Settles Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

» Here’s Your Playbook for Getting Around LA During Super Bowl Weekend A breakdown of the road closures, parking fees near Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium where the big game is taking place, and other tips on how to navigate around the city this weekend. [LAist]
» UCLA to Pay $243.6 Million to Sexual Abuse Victims The University of California has agreed to pay $243.6 million to settle a lawsuit by more than 200 women who alleged they were sexually abused by former UCLA gynecologist, Dr. James Heaps. [Los Angeles Times]
» The Who Set to Play First Cincinnati Show Since 1979 Stampede The British rock band will play their first concert in the Cincinnati area in more than four decades, after 11 people died in a pre-show stampede in 1979. [The Hollywood Reporter]
» Sherri Shepherd May Become a Permanent Host on the “Wendy Williams Show” Actress and comedian Sherri Shepherd is finalizing a deal to become a permanent host on The Wendy Williams Show, following an announcement that Williams won’t be returning this season due to ongoing health issues, sources say. [Deadline]
» Trevor Bauer Won’t Face Charges Over Sexual Assault Allegation Los Angeles prosecutors announced Tuesday that they would not pursue criminal charges against the L.A. Dodgers pitcher who was accused of sexually abusing a San Diego woman he met via social media. [KTLA]
TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG
» Former UCLA Lecturer’s ‘Creepy’ Trail of Disturbing Behavior Toward Women The ex-lecturer and postdoctoral fellow was raising red flags at colleges before he ever wound up in L.A.
» ‘Strawberry Shortcake’ Juror Gets Immunity in Scott Peterson’s New Trial Hearing The convicted killer of his wife and their baby son claims Juror 7, Richelle Nice, lied about abuse on a jury questionnaire
» Oscar Nominations: Netflix’s ‘Power of the Dog’ Leads All Contenders With 12 Nods ’Belfast,’ ’CODA,’ ’Don’t Look Up,’ ’Dune,’ ’Drive My Car,’ ’King Richard,’ ’Licorice Pizza,’ ’Nightmare Alley’ and ’West Side Story’ will also compete for Best Picture
ONE MORE THING
How Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party Will Avoid Being Super Spreader Event
Super Bowl is the one weekend a year where the worlds of Hollywood and sports collide, and the city of Los Angeles has already begun rolling out the red carpet for a weekend that promises to be nothing short from spectacular.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Co-CEO and Founder of Talent Resources, the agency behind the annual Sports Illustrated party, David Spencer told Los Angeles.
