Daily Brief: Pelosi Meets With Zelensky, Pete Davidson Addresses Kanye West Feud at Netflix Comedy Show

» Pelosi Travels to Kyiv to Meet With Zelensky, Vows US Support House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Saturday, becoming the most senior US official to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky since Russia invaded the country. [CNN]

» Pete Davidson Addresses Kanye West Feud at Netflix Comedy Show During his stand-up comedy performance—which was part of the “Dave Chappelle and Friends” show on the opening night of the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival—Davidson reportedly compared Will Smith’s decision to slap fellow comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars with West’s music video for the song “Eazy.” [Los Angeles Times]

» Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Proceeds With Induction Ceremony for The Judds Following Naomi’s Death The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum announced that it would still hold its medallion ceremony on Sunday, one day after the death of country music star, Naomi Judd, who was set to be inducted alongside her daughter Wynonna Judd as the musical duo The Judds. [People]

» Biden Roasts Trump, GOP, and Himself at First White House Correspondents Dinner in 3 Years “Just imagine if my predecessor came to this dinner this year,” Biden told an audience of 2,600, among them journalists, government officials and celebrities at the White House press corps’ annual gala. “Now that would really have been a real coup.” [The Hollywood Reporter]

» Hundreds Demand Safer Roads at Griffith Park Following Death of Cyclist in Hit-and-run Crash Following the death of a 77-year-old cyclist Griffith Park, more than 1,500 people participated in this year’s “Finish The Ride and Finish The Run” event on Sunday, which aims to promote safety on roads across the country. [ABC7]

» Netflix Cancels Meghan Markle’s Animated Series ‘Pearl’ Amid Cutbacks The streaming giant has scrapped an animated series created by Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, amid a wave of cutbacks, according to a US report. [The Guardian]

Summer Movie Preview: 15 Movies Bound to Be Buzzy This Season

Well, it’s that time again, folks — Summer Movie Season! And unlike the last couple of years, this one feels like it will be at full strength given the number of blockbusters on the docket. Of last year’s top 10 highest-grossing movies at the domestic box office, only four were released in the summer (Black Widow, F9, A Quiet Place Part II and Free Guy), but fortunately, Hollywood is bringing out the big guns this year.

