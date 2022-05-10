Daily Brief: Patrisse Cullors Denies Wrongdoing, Gas Prices Are Rising Again

» BLM’s Patrisse Cullors Denies Wrongdoing and Defends House Purchases “We really wanted to make sure that the global network foundation had an asset that wasn’t just financial resources,” she said, “and we understood that not many Black-led organizations have property. They don’t own their property.” [Associated Press]
» Gas Prices Are Going Up … Again The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose for the 12th day in a row to $5.88—a 6.3 cent increase from one week ago. [City News Service]
» Comedian Dave Chappelle Wants Felony Charge for Onstage Attacker “Entertainers in LA need to know this is a justice system that will protect them,” Chappelle’s lawyer, Gabriel Colwell said. “There is no question here that when someone is violently assaulted by another in possession of a deadly weapon that it should be charged as a felony.” [City News Service]
» Travis Scott to Give First Televised Performance Since Astroworld at Billboard Music Awards The rapper, who is nominated for top dance/electronic song for the remix of his single “Goosebumps” with HVME, is scheduled to perform at the awards show just six months after the Astroworld tragedy. [E! News]
» Knock LA Journalists Sue Los Angeles Over Echo Park Protest Two Knock LA reporters who were arrested while covering a protest in March 2021 at Echo Park Lake have sued the city of Los Angeles in federal court, alleging their constitutional rights were violated. [Knock LA]
TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG
» Mother’s Day Tragedy: Woman And Teen Charged in Murder of Her 3 Kids Police discovered three children—a 12-year-old girl and two 8-year-old boys—unresponsive at a West Hills house on Sunday
» Top Apple AI Guy Quits Over Back-to-Office Mandate The switch from full-time Work From Home to three days back in the hive was too much for one artificial intelligence brainiac
» Russian Space Boss Threatens Elon Musk Over Ukraine Aid Hostilities have amped up between the SpaceX CEO and the chief of Russia’s own extraterrestrial program over Musk’s Starlink internet terminals in Ukraine
ONE MORE THING
Rupaul’s DragCon LA: Here Are Some Local Queens to See at the Fest
Rupaul’s DragCon LA, an annual gathering of the biggest names in drag, is just days away now. Here are some L.A. queens (in no particular order) to look out for, while you’re living your DragCon fantasy, hunties!
