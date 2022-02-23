Also, Disneyland announced on Tuesday the return dates for several evening entertainment offerings including the return of the beloved Main Street Electrical Parade

» Oscars to Hand Out 8 Awards Ahead of Live Telecast to Combat Slumping Ratings Eight awards including those for film, production design, sound, and makeup, will be presented at the ceremony before the live broadcast begins on ABC, according to a letter sent to Academy members Tuesday. [Associated Press]

» Biden Puts Sanctions on Russia for Invasion of Ukraine “I’m going to begin to impose sanctions in response far beyond the steps we and our allies and partners implemented in 2014,” Biden said, a reference to the response that followed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annexation of Crimea eight years ago. “If Russia goes further with this invasion, we stand to go further with sanctions” against Moscow, he added. [Los Angeles Times]

» Mark Lanegan, Grunge Pioneer and Screaming Trees Frontman, Dies at 57 Mark Lanegan, a singer for Screaming Trees and Queens of the Stone Age, died on Tuesday at his home in Killarney, Ireland. He was 57. [New York Times]

» Main Street Electrical Parade Returns to Disneyland Disneyland announced on Tuesday the return dates for several evening entertainment offerings including the return of the beloved Main Street Electrical Parade with a new float featuring characters from like Encanto and Coco. [KTLA]

» U.S. National Women’s Soccer Team Win $24 Million in Equal Pay Settlement The settlement includes a $24 million payment to USWNT players and a promise from the Federation that the women and men’s teams will be paid at an equal rate going forward in all friendlies and tournaments, including the World Cup. [CNBC]

» Top Aide to Rep. Karen Bass Departs L.A. Mayoral Campaign Jamarah Hayner, who had been with the campaign since it launched in September, has departed as Rep. Karen Bass’ manager in the Los Angeles mayor’s race, a spokesperson said Monday. [Los Angeles Times]

L.A. Pride Parade Dumps West Hollywood for Hollywood

Los Angeles Pride returns in June after a two-year hiatus due to COVID precautions. But the celebration has abandoned West Hollywood and instead will make its long-anticipated reemergence in Hollywood.

Previous criticisms directed towards those who organize the event regarded a too white, too corporate, and dismissive environment for transgender people. This year’s event seeks to be more inclusive of the entire LGBTQ community.

A July 2020 letter from Christopher Street West, the nonprofit organization that produces the LA Pride event, announced that the location would be moved—though it was not said where at the time—and addressed the criticisms.

