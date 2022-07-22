Daily Brief: One Small Step For Man and Marijuana

» LA Businesses Criticize Looming Return of Mask Mandate The county is on track to re-impose an indoor mask-wearing mandate on July 29, based on the current elevated transmission level of the virus and rising hospitalization numbers. [NBCLA]

» Paxlovid, The COVID Drug President Biden Is Using The antiviral medicine is recommended for early treatment by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. [NPR]

» ‘Deadpool’ and ‘Logan’, First R-Rated Films to Disney+ The news comes after Disney announced in March that ‘Daredevil,’ the Charlie Cox-led Marvel series, would land on the streamer after leaving its original Netflix home. [THR]

» NASA releases new Lake Mead satellite images, shows dramatic water loss since 2000 Lake Mead and much of the Colorado River basin have been experiencing a 22-year drought. [KTLA]

» Kate McKinnon explains why she left ‘SNL’ after a decade McKinnon joined “SNL” in 2012 and became one of the show’s breakout sensations over her decade run. [NBC]

________________________________________________________________________

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG



» 6th Street Bridge is a Big Win with Racers and Other L.A. Night Types

________________________________________________________________________ ONE MORE THING

“Nope” Review: Creature Feature Can’t Stick the Landing Read between the lines of most reviews for Jordan Peele’s Nope—even the many positive ones that laud the film for its “ambition”—and you’ll detect the fatal flaw that kneecaps this movie, as it does most Hollywood tentpoles: The script is not particularly good. Peele’s third feature takes place on a cowboy ranch where something otherworldly lurks in the sky. Is it a UFO, as hinted by the film’s marketing, or is it something else entirely? Well, you’ll have to see it to find out, but it’s closer to “Jaws in the sky” than Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Daniel Kaluuya, who earned an Oscar nomination for his turn in Peele’s Get Out (and won one for Judas and the Black Messiah), stars alongside Keke Palmer as sibling owners of said ranch, which provides trained horses for Hollywood productions. [FULL STORY]

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.