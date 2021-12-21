Daily Brief: Omicron Accounts for 73 Percent of COVID Cases

Also, ’And Just Like That’ stars respond to Chris Noth assault allegations and several film events canceled due to COVID

» Omicron Accounts for More Than 70 Percent of U.S. COVID Cases The superspreading variant accounts 73 percent of the new infections reported last week, federal health officials said Monday. [KTLA]

» And Just Like That Stars Respond to Chris Noth Assault Allegations In a statement posted on social media, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis said, “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.” Noth, who was killed off of the HBO series during the premiere episode prior to the allegations, has been dropped from CBS’ The Equalizer. [The Hollywood Reporter]

» L.A. Accuses LAPD Academy Gun Store of Negligence and Breach of Contract The claims, which were made in multiple court cases within the last week, widened the scandal involving stolen firearms that ended up in the hands of LAPD officers. [Los Angeles Times]

» COVID Derails Plans for AFI Awards, BAFTA L.A., and Palm Springs Film Festival Awards Gala The American Film Institute (AFI) announced Monday that the AFI Awards luncheon, which was scheduled for Jan. 7, 2022., would “reschedule the much-anticipated event for a later date.” The news comes just hours after the cancellation of the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s awards gala, which was set for Jan. 6 and the BAFTA Tea Party, which was set for an in-person event on Jan. 8. [Deadline]

» How to Get Tested for COVID Before Your Holiday Gathering Although the Omicron variant has caused an uptick in COVID cases, experts say that with testing and vaccines, people can still get together in small groups during the holiday season. LAist shares everything you need to know about getting tested ahead of your holiday gathering. [LAist]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

» Airbnb Is Putting A Stop to Those Secret New Year’s Eve Parties The vacation rental platform said their restrictions are aimed at protecting its hosts and minimizing neighborhood disruption

» Beverly Hills Police Investigating Antisemitic Fliers Related to COVID ”Senseless acts like this have no home here and will never be accepted. Our community is home to families of survivors of the Holocaust who have seen evil and will never give in to such attacks,” Beverly Hills City Council said in a statement



» 7 Takeaways From Jon Cryer’s Conversation on New Episode of ‘The Originals’ Podcast A fresh episode of the LA Mag podcast is hosted by journalist Andrew Goldman each month

ONE MORE THING

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia Announces Bid for Congress

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia is running for a congressional seat, he announced via YouTube this morning.

Garcia, who is seeking a Long Beach-based seat in Congress, dedicated his congressional campaign to his late mother, who brought him to the United States when he was 5 and died from COVID-related complications early in the pandemic.

“My mom brought me to this country and risked everything so that I could become an American,” Garcia said in the YouTube video announcing his candidacy. “She came here never doubting that America was a place where her immigrant son could succeed. That’s why today, I am fighting for every kid to get the same shot that this country gave me.”

[FULL STORY]

Want the Daily Brief in your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters today.