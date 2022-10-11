Daily Brief: Nury Martinez Resigns; Journalist Nikki Finke Dies At 68

Also, the California city of Coalinga will run out of water in two months and may be forced to buy more on the private market for obscene prices

» California Governor’s Wife Among Accusers At Weinstein Trial Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and actor who is married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is among the accusers of Harvey Weinstein testifying at his rape and sexual assault trial, which began yesterday. “Like many other women, my client was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein at a purported business meeting that turned out to be a trap,” Newsom’s attorney Elizabeth Fegan said in a statement. [AP]

» Pork Industry Takes Fight Over California Law To U.S. Supreme Court The National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation are appealing a lower court’s decision to throw out their lawsuit seeking to invalidate a 2018 California animal welfare law, which barred the sale of pork, veal and eggs from animals whose confinement failed to meet minimum space requirements. The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear their arguments today in a case that could undermine the power of states to regulate a range of issues within their own borders. [Reuters]

» Migration of Millions of Birds Brings ‘Unprecedented’ Avian Flu Threat Every year during the fall migration season, 5.4 million waterfowl descend on California as birds from Canada and Alaska make their way south on an aerial transnational highway known as the Pacific Flyway. This year they may be carrying an avian flu known as H5N1, which could impact populations of wild birds and chickens as well as bobcats, raccoons, foxes, harbor seals and dolphins. The potential loss in chicken populations could significantly affect food inflation, according to experts. [Guardian]

» Nation’s First State-Run Tutoring Initiative Is Off And Running California formally launched its first tutoring initiative for K-12 students Friday when Gov. Gavin Newsom administered a pledge of commitment to hundreds of college students who are participating in a new state-funded service program known as College Corps. The program is sending its first class of 3,250 students from 46 California community colleges and state universities into local communities during the 2022-23 school year. About half of the fellows will work as tutors and mentors, while the other half will work on food insecurity efforts and climate action projects. [LAist]

» An Australian Startup Is “Growing” Water For Drought-parched California The Australia-based Botanical Water Technologies has partnered with California’s Ingomar Packing Company to attempt an innovative potential solution to the state’s water crisis. Ingomar processes tons of San Joaquin Valley-grown tomatoes into ketchup and tomato paste. The natural by-product of that process is water, which would typically go right down the drain. Instead of letting all that drinkable water go to waste, BWT collects the water condensate, then runs it through a purification process. And apparently, it also tastes great. BWT’s water was named Australia’s 2019 Beverage of the Year. [CBS]

Comic Mogul Billionaire Byron Allen Buys Malibu Mansion for $100 Million Billionaire mogul Byron Allen, CEO of Entertainment Studios and perhaps best known for buying The Weather Channel, purchased a Malibu mansion for $100 million, reports the Wall Street Journal. The monster real estate deal represents the most ever paid for a home by an African-American buyer in the United States. It is also one of the highest prices paid for a residence in the U.S. this year. Allen started as a comic who made his debut in 1979 at age 18 as the youngest comic to appear on The Tonight Show and soon gained further recognition as a host of Real People, a precursor to reality television in which he traded some of television’s worst one-liners with the likes of Skip Stephenson and Sarah Purcell. He later pivoted and made his fortune in media. Through Entertainment Studios, Allen owns local TV stations, multiple 24-hour cable channels and streaming networks, and is the producer and distributor of more than 60 syndicated TV shows. [FULL STORY]

