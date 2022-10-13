Daily Brief: Nury Martinez Quits City Council; ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on L.A.

TODAY’S ESSENTIAL NEWS

» California Attorney General To Investigate L.A. Redistricting After Leaked Audio Of Racist Comments The move by Attorney General Rob Bonta comes amid growing calls to address the way politicians can influence the redrawing of district maps after the census count each decade. “We’re going to gather the facts. We’re going to work to determine the truth,” Bonta said, without providing much detail. [ABC]

» Los Angeles Mayoral Candidate Rick Caruso Declares He’s Not White Billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso insisted he’s not white, but really Italian —and thus “Latin”—during an awkward debate moment. Caruso has been courting L.A.’s Latino vote as he faces off against U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, a Democrat seeking to become the city’s first Black female mayor. Caruso’s “Latin” identity comment drew a harsh reaction ranging from scorn to mockery. [NBC]

» President Biden’s Two-Day SoCal Stop Begins POTUS is heading to West L.A after landing at LAX Wednesday afternoon. Commuters should expect motorcade road closures between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on the city’s West Side. According to the White House, the president will make an appearance near the West L.A. VA Campus Thursday to discuss “historic investments in our nation’s infrastructure.” He will also will attend a DCCC fundraiser later Thursday in the Brentwood area, then travel to Orange County on Friday to discuss “lowering costs for American families.” [Patch]

» Los Angeles Ranked Among U.S. Least Safe Cities The California cities of San Bernardino, Oakland and Los Angeles have been ranked among the state’s most dangerous cities, according to a new study from WalletHub. The study included the 182 biggest U.S. cities and assessed how each protects its residents against crime and traffic accidents. The ranking was ordered from safest to least safe, and L.A. came in 10th last. The national rankings also considered natural disaster risk, financial safety and COVID-19 protections. [Fox]

» Prime Video, Hillary Clinton’s HiddenLight & More Join Female Director Pledge The campaign group We Are Doc Women has spent the past 12 months urging networks to sign its “50/50 pledge,” which would ensure that half of the network’s non-fiction shows in the United Kingdom are directed by women. So far 67 networks and production companies have committed to the pledge including Prime Video, HiddenLight, Studio Ramsay and BBC Studios. [Deadline]

________________________________________________________________________

___________________________

ONE MORE THING

LAMag’s Official Guide to Halloween Season in Los Angeles It’s just about halfway through October and that means the city of Los Angeles, in addition to now being dotted with so many decorative gourds, also has several Halloween-based delights popping up as we hit peak spooky season. Sadly, the traditional West Hollywood Halloween Parade is dead for another year, but at least we have corporations and cultural institutions to keep the spirit of Halloween alive. From haunted houses and dinner experiences to fun for all walking trails, this year’s activities are not going to disappoint Angelenos looking to get a little festive Halloween fun. Without further a-boo! here are some of our top picks… [FULL STORY]

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.