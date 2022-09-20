Daily Brief: Newsom Wages War With GOP; California’s Failing Red Flag Gun Law

TODAY’S ESSENTIAL NEWS

» Abortion Ruling Has Put These 5 California House Races In Play Control of the House will be decided by a handful of races around the nation, and California alone has at least five whose outcome may hinge on a single issue: abortion. Prop 1, which aims to fortify abortion rights in the Golden State, is expected to draw young, college-educated voters to the polls in a way that will likely hurt GOP candidates in the tighter races such as that of Republican incumbent Rep. Mike Garcia, who represents the suburbs at the northern edge of L.A. [Politico]

» Big Change For Big Rigs: California Unveils Mandate To Phase Out Diesel Trucks In another major climate-forward push, California becomes the first state in the nation (and the world) to mandate that all new big rigs and other large trucks must be zero-emission vehicles by 2040. Chris Shimoda, a senior vice president at the California Trucking Association, said zero-emission truck technology has great possibilities, but he worries about “the practical unknowns,” such as the high cost of the trucks, a lack of charging stations and the limited range of the vehicles. [CalMatters]

» Spanish Dracula Finds New Blood, More Than 90 Years After Its Release In 1931, Universal Studios shot its classic horror film Dracula, starring Bela Lugosi as the bloodsucking count from Transylvania. But after production wrapped for the day, an entirely new cast and crew arrived at night to redo all the scenes in Spanish. “We shot all night long till next morning because we used exactly the same sets. As matter of fact, we had the same marks the English cast got, we stepped in the same place,” said Dracula star Lupita Tovar. Now, her grandsons Chris and Paul Weitz, both well-known film directors, are planning a film about the making of the Spanish Dracula, which they call “an immigrant story.” [NPR]

» Surfing In The California Desert? Developer’s Plan Sparks Outrage Over Water Use In the midst of a devastating drought, one California developer has had an epiphany—a man-made oasis in the middle of Coachella Valley. The proposal consists of plans for hundreds of homes along with a surf resort with a 12-acre pool where surfers can take off on perfect lines of peeling waves. If approved, the new resort would be nestled among the 120 golf courses pumping Colorado River water onto spotless greens in La Quinta. [LA Times]

» A Mini Mexican Restaurant Serves Up Culture, Cooperation For Kids Four-year-old Carmel Gonzalez is a waitress at the hot new OC restaurant Pocha, renowned for their recycled-rubber huevos rancheros and 100% cotton horchatas. Pocha, an interactive exhibit at the Pretend City Children’s Museum in Irvine, changes periodically to showcase food from different cultures and is currently celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a kid-friendly mini Mexican restaurant. The exhibit is a shrunk-down replica of Claire Risoli’s restaurant Pocha LA in Highland Park. [LAist]

» In War on GOP, Newsom Buys Billboards, Demands Debate, Calls for Feds Gov. Gavin Newsom and his southern counterparts dialed up fresh, hot salvos in their forever war culture campaigns



The L.A. Times Soon-Shiong Family Drama Goes National A Sunday evening report from Politico, based heavily on reporting that originated at LAMag, details the various quandaries and ethical dilemmas that have emerged and taken root at the Los Angeles Times in the four years since the legacy newspaper was purchased by biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong, and his daughter, Nika Soon-Shiong, began a blurry relationship with the paper’s newsroom and editorial board. In the article, “Tensions rise between the LA Times and its billionaire owner,” the trio of bylined reporters—Daniel Lippman, Christopher Cadelago, and Max Tani—open with what LAMag has highlighted throughout 2022 as a glaring breach of editorial standards. In May, 29-year-old Nika Soon-Shiong, the Stanford–educated, Oxford Ph.D candidate, tweeted a screenshot of cub reporter Jeong Park’s weekend news hit regarding WeHo watch snatchers, announcing her displeasure with the Times’ choice of framing. Nika Soon-Shiong, who in her capacity as an appointed member of the West Hollywood Public Safety Commission pushed to defund the city’s police force, tweeted that the paper is more interested in protecting the wealthy than holding the “overcharging…manipulating…lying” sheriff’s department accountable. The broad contours of the conflict expounded upon by Politico first appeared in an April article by Jason McGahan at LAMag. [FULL STORY]

