Daily Brief: Newsom to Donate Mobster’s Campaign Donation; Anti-abortion Leaders Protest Prop 1

Also, thousands of cat lovers from around the country gathered to celebrate all things feline at CatCon 2022 in Pasadena

TODAY’S ESSENTIAL NEWS

» LASD Commander Files Whistleblower Lawsuit Against The Department And County Allen Castellano, a commander with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, has filed a lawsuit against his department and L.A. County for retaliating against a whistleblower. Castellano’s attorneys claim that the department “has long been plagued by a history of corruption and whistleblower retaliation” and specifically singled out instances during Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s tenure. [CBS]

» Scrubs Producer Eric Weinberg Gets Court Date For Sex Crime Charges “The defendant relied on his Hollywood credentials to lure young women for photo shoots where he allegedly sexually assaulted them,” said Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón at a press conference on Wednesday, where he outlined the 18-count indictment against veteran TV producer and writer Eric Weinberg for charges including rape, sexual battery and false imprisonment by violence. Weinberg’s arraignment is set for October 25. [Deadline]

» How California Musicians Are Responding to Climate Change After witnessing first-hand the destruction of a desert wildfire that killed more than one million of the Mojave’s totemic Joshua Trees, Thor Steingraber, an artistic director at CSU Northridge, was moved to commission music that would alert people to the harms these trees face in California’s drying climate. Steingraber enlisted three composers to create a three-part concert, with each chapter dedicated to the Golden State’s big three tree species—Joshua trees, ancient redwoods and giant sequoias. [NY Times]

» This Common Item Is On The Way Out At California Grocery Stores Under a bill signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom late last week, California will become the first state in the nation to phase out single-use plastic produce bags, i.e. those green bags on a spool in the produce section that come with a twist-tie. The bags, called “pre-checkout bags” in grocery store lingo, must be replaced no later than Jan. 1, 2025 with recycled paper bags or bags made of compostable plastic. [Mercury News]

» Joan Didion Exhibition in L.A. One of 13 U.S. Museum Shows to See This Fall Curated by New Yorker writer Hilton Als, “Joan Didion: What She Means” is an exhibition all about the California-native and 20th-century literary icon. Less than a year after Didion’s death, the show will speak to the author’s legacy through work by artists including Betye Saar, Vija Celmins, Felix Gonzalez-Torres, and Ed Ruscha. The exhibition, named one of the 13 must-see U.S. art shows this fall by Artnet, will be on display at the Hammer Museum in L.A. from October 11 to January 22, 2023. [ArtNet]

