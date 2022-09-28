Also, after a 91-day voyage, Cyril Derreumaux is the first person to kayak the 2,400 nautical miles from Monterey to Hawaii without assisted propulsion

TODAY’S ESSENTIAL NEWS

» UCLA Acquires Defunct University In Rancho Palos Verdes And San Pedro In the largest land acquisition in the university’s history, the Bruins have purchased the now defunct Marymount California University in Rancho Palos Verdes and its residential site in San Pedro for a cool $80 million. Already one of L.A.’s largest land owners, UCLA plans to use the newly acquired land to achieve UC’s ambitious 2030 goals, which include enrolling 200,000 more undergraduate and graduate students, achieving a 90% graduation rate and eliminating gaps in the graduation rates among first-generation and underrepresented groups. [LAist]

» Southwest, United Flight Attendants Picket For New Contract Outside LAX The demonstration began at 10 a.m on Tuesday morning as off-duty Southwest Airlines flight attendants gathered on the upper level ramp outside Terminal 1 at LAX. The picketers, members of TWU Local 556, demanded “better pay, safety on the job and improved quality of life through a new contract.” United flight attendants were also seen holding picket signs and chanting for change outside of Terminal 7. [KTLA]

» Lynette Romero Officially Joins NBC4/KNBC In Los Angeles After KTLA Exit Following a tumultuous exit from KTLA, which included a passionate rant from former KTLA anchor Mark Mester that left him without a job, Lynette Romero has landed a gig at NBC4’s Today in La as an anchor and reporter. “I have a new family, I have a new home,” said Romero in a video to NBC4’s viewers. [DEADLINE]

» Latino Superheroes Are Saving The Day In Hollywood Last year, Latinos made up 24% of the national movie-going audience, according to The Motion Picture Association. And with more Latino actors being cast in new blockbusters and superhero movies, audiences from an increasingly diverse range of backgrounds are seeing their cultures reflected on the silver screen. It may be the key to saving the movie industry. [NPR]

» A Robot Will Make the Tortilla Chips at This Orange County Chipotle Location At a Chipotle in Fountain Valley, just south of Anaheim, a revolution in tortilla chip technology is dawning. The restaurant will be the first to try out the chain’s autonomous kitchen assistant, affectionately named “Chippy.” The robot will cook and season the restaurant’s tortilla chips beginning next month after the fast-casual chain announced earlier this year that it would be rolling out the new tech to allow restaurant employees to “focus on other tasks.” [NBC4]

ONE MORE THING