Daily Brief: Newsom Nixes Climate Programs; Danny Masterson Will Face Second Trial

» L.A. County Poised To Declare State Of Emergency Over Homelessness Crisis Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass was the first to act, last month declaring the homelessness crisis a citywide state of emergency. Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson asked his staff to draft a similar declaration hours after he was sworn in. The Board of Supervisors is expected to approve a motion Tuesday from Supervisors Lindsey Horvath and Kathryn Barger declaring a countywide state of emergency on homelessness, aiming to dramatically speed up the time it takes to provide services to the tens of thousands of people sleeping on the streets of L.A. County. [L.A. Times]

» Jerrod Carmichael Deftly Confronts Golden Globes Racism Scandal Comedian Jerrod Carmichael deftly managed to handle a tricky debut Tuesday night at the Golden Globe Awards. “I’ll tell you why I’m here. I’m here because I’m Black,” Carmichael said within the first minutes of the Beverly Hills ceremony, immediately addressing diversity issues with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which have long been a highlight of the Hollywood awards season. In helming the live broadcast of the awards, Carmichael was a rare Black emcee for a show that has been criticized for overlooking Black film and television. [NBC]

» Chatsworth Sinkhole Grows Bigger As Crews Salvage Wreckage Amid Leaking Sewage A sinkhole that opened up and swallowed two vehicles in Chatsworth on Monday was growing bigger Tuesday even as crews worked to salvage the wreckage and secure the site. Tuesday night an excavator was able to pull the mangled debris of the wrecked vehicles out of the hole. A pipeline that also runs through the site was leaking raw sewage into the hole. The sinkhole had grown to more than 30 feet in diameter and was at least 40 feet deep. [ABC]

» In-N-Out Burger Expanding East The beloved West Coast burger joint announced Tuesday that it plans to open a corporate office in Tennessee and restaurants in and around Nashville by 2026, marking the company’s first expansion east of Texas. Gov. Bill Lee joined In-N-Out Burger owner and President Lynsi Snyder along with other government and company officials in announcing plans for an office to be built in Franklin, a suburb south of the Nashville metro area. [AP]

» Golden Globe Winners House of the Dragon won best TV drama and Abbott Elementary received the prize for best TV comedy at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday. In a marathon telecast from the Beverly Hilton Hotel that stretched over three hours, The Banshees of Inisherin scored a best motion picture musical or comedy statue, while The Fabelmans was appallingly named the best movie drama of the year. [Variety]

