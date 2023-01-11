Daily Brief: Newsom Nixes Climate Programs; Danny Masterson Will Face Second Trial

TODAY’S ESSENTIAL NEWS
» L.A. County Poised To Declare State Of Emergency Over Homelessness Crisis Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass was the first to act, last month declaring the homelessness crisis a citywide state of emergency. Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson asked his staff to draft a similar declaration hours after he was sworn in. The Board of Supervisors is expected to approve a motion Tuesday from Supervisors Lindsey Horvath and Kathryn Barger declaring a countywide state of emergency on homelessness, aiming to dramatically speed up the time it takes to provide services to the tens of thousands of people sleeping on the streets of L.A. County. [L.A. Times]
» Jerrod Carmichael Deftly Confronts Golden Globes Racism Scandal Comedian Jerrod Carmichael deftly managed to handle a tricky debut Tuesday night at the Golden Globe Awards. “I’ll tell you why I’m here. I’m here because I’m Black,” Carmichael said within the first minutes of the Beverly Hills ceremony, immediately addressing diversity issues with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which have long been a highlight of the Hollywood awards season. In helming the live broadcast of the awards, Carmichael was a rare Black emcee for a show that has been criticized for overlooking Black film and television. [NBC]
» Chatsworth Sinkhole Grows Bigger As Crews Salvage Wreckage Amid Leaking Sewage A sinkhole that opened up and swallowed two vehicles in Chatsworth on Monday was growing bigger Tuesday even as crews worked to salvage the wreckage and secure the site. Tuesday night an excavator was able to pull the mangled debris of the wrecked vehicles out of the hole. A pipeline that also runs through the site was leaking raw sewage into the hole. The sinkhole had grown to more than 30 feet in diameter and was at least 40 feet deep. [ABC]
» In-N-Out Burger Expanding East The beloved West Coast burger joint announced Tuesday that it plans to open a corporate office in Tennessee and restaurants in and around Nashville by 2026, marking the company’s first expansion east of Texas. Gov. Bill Lee joined In-N-Out Burger owner and President Lynsi Snyder along with other government and company officials in announcing plans for an office to be built in Franklin, a suburb south of the Nashville metro area. [AP]
» Golden Globe Winners House of the Dragon won best TV drama and Abbott Elementary received the prize for best TV comedy at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday. In a marathon telecast from the Beverly Hilton Hotel that stretched over three hours, The Banshees of Inisherin scored a best motion picture musical or comedy statue, while The Fabelmans was appallingly named the best movie drama of the year. [Variety]
If You Think You’re Middle Class in California, Chances Are You’re Wrong
With the middle class in consistent decline since its peak in the 1970s as more and more people drop down and out while some manage to claw their way up from the nation’s socioeconomic midsection, it’s getting harder than ever to be snug in the American center—and even harder in California.
As CNBC reports, a recent study from the Pew Research Center reveals that since the middle class reached its zenith in 1971, its ranks have plummeted from 61 percent to 50 percent of Americans. Even since 2018, its numbers have dropped two percent. Pew assesses middle-class membership as belonging to those who make “two-thirds or double the national median income.” Which, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, was $70,784 in 2021, so you’d need to be pulling down between $47,189 and $141,568 to rank in the doughy middle.
Those figures, however, are for the country as a whole and things such as family size or where you live or don’t factor into that equation. In fact, while many of us may still suppose we are middle class, according to a recent Gallup Poll cited by CNBC, many of us are wrong—particularly in the Golden State.
