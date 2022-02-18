Daily Brief: Newsom’s ‘Endemic’ Plan, Jake Gyllenhaal Responds to Taylor Swift Fan Hate

Also, 54 current or former California Highway Patrol officers were charged in connection with an overtime fraud scheme

» Newsom Announces New COVID Response Plan As California Enters “Next Phase” California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday unveiled his plan for the “next phase” of the COVID pandemic, which he has dubbed SMARTER,” an acronym for shots, masks, awareness, readiness, testing, education, and Rx. [KTLA]

» Poll Finds That Most Angelenos Enjoy Living in Los Angeles Nearly three-quarters of Angelenos—out of about 2,100 who were polled—rated their city as either “one of the best places to live” or “nice but not an outstanding place to live,” according to a poll conducted by the Institute of Governmental Studies at UC Berkeley and co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times. [Los Angeles Times]

» Jake Gyllenhaal Responds to Taylor Swift ‘All Too Well’ Fan Hate Last year, Swift released an extended version of her 2012 song “All Too Well” along with a video, both of which reignited speculation from fans who presumed it was about the Grammy winner’s brief romance with Gyllenhaal. “It has nothing to do with me,” he told Esquire. “It’s about her relationship with her fans. It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don’t begrudge anyone that.” [Entertainment Weekly]

» These California Counties Have the Cheapest and Highest Gas Prices From the highest gas prices reaching an average of $5.587 in Mono County to the cheapest in King County at $4.450, here’s a list of how much people are paying at the pump in various counties. [KTLA]

» A Drug Marketed to Prevent Premature Births Doesn’t Work, But This Company Has Been Selling it Anyway Covis Pharma, a Luxembourg pharmaceutical company that sells a drug called Makena which is marketed to prevent premature birth, has refused to stop selling it despite the Food and Drug Administration recommended for it to be taken off the market. [Los Angeles Times]

» 54 Current, Former CHP Officers From East LA Station Charged in Fraud Scheme California Atty. General Rob Bonta on Thursday announced theft and fraud charges against 54 current or former California Highway Patrol officers in connection with an alleged overtime fraud scheme at the East L.A. area office. Bonta said the allegedly fraudulent amount of overtime cost about $226,556. [NBC Los Angeles]

New COVID Rules Hit Disneyland, Stagecoach, and Coachella

With the Omicron wave receding, hospitalizations continuing to dip, and the state preparing to lift its universal mask mandate on Wednesday, new COVID regulations are coming this week.

Los Angeles County officials announced Tuesday that they would ease outdoor masking rules at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, City News Service reports. Wednesday marks the seventh consecutive day the number of COVID-positive patients in the county remained below 2,500, the benchmark previously announced by county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer.

As of Tuesday, there were 1,995 COVID-positive patients at county hospitals, according to state data.

