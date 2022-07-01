Daily Brief: Newsom Approves Gas Refunds for 17.5M Taxpayers

Also, Hells Angel founder Sonny Barger dies at 83 and Cinerama Dome is returning with a new name, two bars, and a restaurant

» Newsom Approves Budget with Gas Refunds for 17.5M California Taxpayers Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed a new $307.9-billion state budget, which includes gas refunds—ranging from $200 for individuals up to $1,050 for couples with children—for 17.5 million taxpayers. [Los Angeles Times]

» Cinerama Dome to Reopen with New Name, Two Bars, and Restaurant The owners of Cinerama Dome have obtained a liquor license, allowing it to operate a restaurant and two bars on the premises, and records show that the theater will now be called “Cinerama Hollywood,” according to Variety. [Variety]

» Hells Angel Founder Sonny Barger Dies at 83 Hells Angels founder Ralph “Sonny” Barger died on Wednesday at his home outside of Oakland after a “brief battle with cancer.” He was 83. [The New York Times]

» California’s Minimum Wage Could Reach $18 Per Hour by 2025 The Golden State’s minimum wage could increase to $18 by 2025 if voters approve a measure hitting the ballot this November. [KTLA]

» Nipsey Hussle Murder Suspect Slashed with Razor by Inmates in LA Jail Eric Holder, the man who admitted to killing rapper Nipsey Hussle in 2019, was attacked by “multiple” inmates and cut with a razor while he was in a jail holding cell on Tuesday, according to his attorney. [ABC7]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

» 8 Months After ‘Rust’ Shooting, On-Set Gun Safety Hasn’t Changed There’s been a lot of talk about preventing these tragedies, but artists are reluctant to let anyone pry the guns from their warm, soft hands

» Embattled Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s Contract Renewed Calling Chapek “the right leader at the right time,” the board voted unanimously to keep the CEO around for a while

» WeHo is One Step Closer to Drinking Until 4 A.M. The WeHo City Council voted 3-2 to adopt a pilot program that would extend alcohol sales from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. at nightlife destinations

ONE MORE THING

The ‘Barbie’ Movie: Everything People Think They Know So Far

Rollerblading on a sunny day in Venice Beach. Shiny, bright pink Western wear. And…Michael Cera?

Apparently, the intersection of all three is Barbie.

Slated for release on July 21, 2023, Barbie is directed by critically acclaimed Little Women (2019) director Greta Gerwig, who co-wrote the script with partner Noah Baumbach. The film will star Margot Robbie in the titular role, with Hari Nef and Issa Rae also playing versions of the illustrious doll. Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, and Ncuti Gatwa are all lined up to play variants of Barbie’s famed boyfriend, Ken. And yes, Michael Cera will be in there somewhere, People reports. His role has yet to be announced.

[FULL STORY]

Want the Daily Brief in your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters today.