Daily Brief: Newcomers Vie For Nury Martinez’s City Council Seat; Barbara Lee Announces California Senate Bid

» Newsom’s Budget Would Require Guaranteed Transfer Admission To UCLA Those looking to transfer to UCLA may soon have an easier time doing so if Gov. Gavin Newsom’s budget is approved, but the plan has raised concerns from some in Westwood and elsewhere in the state. Newsom’s proposal would mean that any community college student who has a certain grade point average and completed required coursework be admitted. UCLA, which is considered by some to be a “public Ivy” and one of the top public schools in the country, could lose up to $20 million in funding if the school decides against admitting more transfer students. [KTLA]

» Barbara Lee Officially Announces California Senate Bid California Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee made her long-awaited Senate bid official Tuesday in a new social media video. The ad references her relationship with former President Barack Obama, her role in the Violence Against Women Act, and her support of the LGBTQ community. As Lee jumps into a race against two well-funded Democrats who are also looking to replace the retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein, she adds: “And for those who say my time has passed, well, when does making change go out of style?” [NBC]

» Google’s Algorithm Has Its Day In Court The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a case involving the 2015 Islamic State killing of Southern California student Nohemi Gonzalez while she was studying abroad in Paris. Lawyers for Gonzalez’s family argue Google should be held liable for the algorithmic recommendations that led to the radicalization of the perpetrators, calling into question the current language of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.[LAist]

» L.A.’s First Private Club for Black Women Still Awaiting City’s Promised Funds In the 1940s, L.A.’s exclusive private clubs didn’t accept people of color, many neighborhoods kept out anyone who wasn’t white, and hotels wouldn’t rent event spaces to Black people. “There was no place for us to have events… weddings, showers, graduations,” said Sherri Lee-Lewis, current president of the Wilfandel Club, the city’s first private club for Black women. In October 2022, at the Club’s 75th anniversary celebration, City councilmember Heather Hutt presented the club with a mock-up of a $75,000 check. But now, five months later, the council office still hasn’t given the club the actual dollars. [NBC]

» Laguna Beach Set To Unveil OC’s First Pride-themed Lifeguard Tower The city of Laguna Beach is expected to soon unveil the first Pride-themed lifeguard tower in Orange County. Craig Cooley, president of Laguna Beach Pride 365 said Laguna Beach has been a popular destination for the LGBTQ+ community for decades. He came up with the idea for the rainbow-colored tower as a way to build a bridge between the community and those who identify as LGBTQ+. [ABC]

» Political Newcomers Vie For Nury Martinez’s L.A. City Council Seat Cityside Column: A battalion of candidates are angling for the crucial gig of representing Council District 6

