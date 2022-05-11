Daily Brief: New Water Restrictions in L.A., Apple Says Farewell to the iPod

Also, a non-profit known launched a petition to demand reparations for the forced removal of Mexican, Mexican-American, and indigenous families from the communities where Dodger Stadium now sits

» LADWP Orders Two-Day-A-Week Watering Restriction Nearly four million Angelenos will be reduced to two watering days a week beginning June 1 under drought regulations released by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power on Tuesday. [Los Angeles Times]

» Fred Savage Fired From ‘The Wonder Years’ Reboot Following Misconduct Investigation The actor turned director was fired last week from executive producing and directing ABC’s The Wonder Years revival for his conduct on set, which included verbal outbursts and inappropriate behavior, according to a report from Deadline. [Entertainment Weekly]

» Apple is Saying Goodbye to the iPod After Nearly 22 Years The company announced it is stopping production of its iPod Touch, bringing an end to a two-decade run of the product line that revolutionized how consumers listened to music and inspired the creation of the iPhone. [The New York Times]

» Families Displaced by Dodger Stadium Launch Petition for Reparations The non-profit Buried Under Blue started an online petition to demand justice for the forced removal of Mexican, Mexican-American, and indigenous families from the communities of Palo Verde, Bishop, and La Loma, where Dodger Stadium now sits. [L.A. Taco]

» Young Thug and Gunna Charged with Racketeering in Atlanta Rappers Young Thug and Gunna have both been named as part of a sweeping 56-count gang indictment in Fulton County, Atlanta, alleging criminal activities within their Young Slime Life collective, according to legal documents. [Variety]

From Left to Right: Chris Pierce, Ari Herstand, Ada Pasternak

Best Small Music Venues in L.A., According to L.A. Artists (Vol. II)

The L.A. music scene is hotter than ever after a pandemic hiatus shut down the city, and the venues that survived are thriving, with music aficionados swarming to catch the best local talent performing.

In the first edition of Los Angeles‘ Best Small Music Venues in L.A., According to L.A. Artists, we learned that hipster haunt Silverlake Lounge has been revitalized under new management, why artists love West Hollywood icon The Troubadour, and why Grammy winners love Hollywood gem Black Rabbit Rose. But for this edition, we turned to artist and author Ari Herstand (@ariherstand), who is beloved by the music community for his genuine advice in his best-selling book How to Make It in the New Music Business.

