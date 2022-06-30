Daily Brief: New COVID Cases Tally Up in L.A., CA Concealed-Carry Permit Data Leaks Continue

» Los Angeles Covid Cases Approach Highest Daily Total In 4 Months As Long Holiday Weekend Nears It seems COVID is now knocking on the doors of the Gold State once again, as L.A. is rapidly nearing its highest daily total of new cases in four months. [Deadline]

» Leak of California Concealed-Carry Permit Data Is Larger than Initially Reported A copious amount of data that leaked and contained permit information for California concealed carriers is far larger than what officials initially reported. [Los Angeles Times]

» Breyer Will Retire Thursday, Paving the Way for Jackson to Ascend Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer wrote a letter to Presiden Biden on Wednesday, informing him that he was ready to step down. Once Breyer officially retires, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will fill the vacancy. [Politico]

» 2022 BET Awards Viewership Was Up 34% From Last Year’s Ceremony In comparison to the 2021 BET Awards, this year’s event viewership was up a significant rate at 34 percent. The event drew in 3.4 million viewers, in comparison to last year’s 2.4 million. [Variety]

» NBA Player Miles Bridges Arrested for Domestic Violence Bridges, a forward for the Charlotte Hornets, turned himself into the LAPD in connection with a domestic violence case that left a woman hospitalized. [Daily Beast]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

» What Selena Gomez Thinks of Her LGBTQ ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Storyline With Cara Delevingne ”I’m just so happy for people to see this side of her,” the actress tells LAMag

» From Puppet to Muppet, Ted Cruz is Now Arguing with Elmo After the “Sesame Street” star received a coronavirus shot, Sen. Cruz took to social media to confront the Muppet

» Bel Air Developer Convicted in Widening City Hall Bribery Scandal Bel Air real estate player Dae Yong ”David’”Lee was found guilty of paying a $500,000 bribe to an allegedly crooked L.A. councilman

ONE MORE THING

Ranking the 9 Hottest New Movies Streaming This Month

In case you haven’t noticed, and really, how could you not, June has been jam-packed with notable streaming movies as the likes of Netflix, Apple, Hulu, and others compete for eyeballs with summer blockbusters such as Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World Dominion.

I watched nine high-profile titles for this column, and I didn’t really regret seeing any of them, even though Spiderhead simply didn’t add up to much in my eyes — odd considering it hails from Joseph Kosinski, the director of Top Gun: Maverick, which is my favorite movie this year, and one that just crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office.

What’s wild about the list below is how many different streaming services are in the original movie game these days, and the wide range of budgets in place for feature-length content. If you’re anything like me, a glutton for stories, there’s something for everyone these days, you just have to know where to look. Anyway, here are my rankings of the nine notables…

[FULL STORY]

Want the Daily Brief in your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters today.