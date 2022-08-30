Daily Brief: “My Family Threw Me Away” Britney Spears Tells All; Dangerous Heat Wave Hitting SoCal

Also, Ozzy Osbourne is tired of all of the terrible things about America right now, so he’s escaping L.A. and moving back to England.

» Dangerous Heat Wave Forecast For Southern California

Potentially record-breaking temperatures are coming to Southern California as forecasters predict highs in the triple-digits later this week. Temperatures are expected to climb into the weekend, with Downtown L.A. bracing for a blistering 102° on Sunday. [KTLA]

» California To Install Solar Panels Over Canals To Fight Drought The Golden State could become the first in the nation to implement a new system of solar panel canopies over water canals that will simultaneously collect solar energy and mitigate evaporation. The $20 million plan, known as “Project Nexus,” consists of 8,500 feet of solar panels installed over the Turlock Irrigation District (TID) canals in Central California. [CBS]

» L.A. Police And Firefighters Gave Up Raises During COVID In order to protect against mass layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic, L.A.’s firefighters and police officers as well as thousands of other city employees chose to postpone their raises for a year or more. Over the past few months, city officials have been quietly paying them back through cash payouts and other benefits that are expected to cost a combined $148 million across the city workforce. [LA Times]

» ‘It Took Everything’: The Disease That Can Be Contracted By Breathing California’s Air Valley fever, a disease caused by a fungus endemic to the U.S. Southwest, is on the rise due to drier conditions. In California’s Central Valley, greater amounts of the fungus are being swept into the air as the soil becomes more arid, causing cases to increase from 1,000 in 2014 to roughly 3,000 cases in 2021. [Gaurdian]

» ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Sequel Adds Joseph Gordon-Levitt & Taylour Paige Eddie Murphy is reprising his iconic role as Axel Foley in the latest installment of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise, which has been officially greenlit by Netflix— almost 40 years after the original 1984 film. Murphy will produce the action-comedy, titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, along with Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman. [Deadline]

» Mushrooms Are Growing On Publishing, Fashion, Hollywood Mushrooms are spreading through popular culture— like a fungus. Once used primarily in soups and Grateful Dead concerts, shrooms have extended their reach. Recently, they have featured in Stella McCartney’s 2022 collection, an episode of Ted Lasso, and in bookstores all around the country. [WSJ]

National Cinema Day Invites Fans to See a Movie for $3 Movie fans nationwide will be able to see a film in theaters for $3 next weekend on September 3, according to a Sunday announcement from the Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners. It’s a new holiday, apparently—National Cinema Day, which will come every Labor Day Weekend—a typically slower holiday in theaters. More than 3,000 theaters with over 30,000 screens are expected to participate in the new event, including major chains like AMC and Regal. Fans can also expect titles from major film studios, including Amazon, Disney, Focus Features, Lionsgate, Neon, Paramount, Sony Pictures Classics, Sony, United Artists Releasing, Universal, and Warner Bros. [FULL STORY]

