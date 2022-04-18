Daily Brief: Missing NorCal Teen Found After 3 Years, Antisemitic Flyers Left in L.A.

Also, Billie Eilish, who made history on Saturday as the youngest artist to headline Coachella, took the moment to shout out 2018 headliner Beyoncé

» Missing California Teen Found After Nearly Three Years Connerjack Oswalt, now 19, was located last week at a gas station in Utah, more than 700 miles away from where he was reported missing nearly three years ago in Northern California, authorities said. [CNN]

» Antisemitic Flyers Found in Beverly Hills, L.A. During Passover On Saturday morning, hundreds of antisemitic flyers were left in the northern part of Beverly Hills and several others were found in West Los Angeles and Hollywood, police said. [KTLA]

» Billie Eilish to Coachella Audience: ‘Sorry I’m Not Beyoncé’ “I should not be headlining this shit!” the 20-year-old singer, who made history as the music festival’s youngest headliner, told the crowd on Saturday. She added, “Thank you, Coachella! I’m sorry I’m not Beyoncé.” [Page Six]

» Gilbert Gottfried Leaves Behind More Than 200 Hours of Content The late comedian, who died Tuesday at 67 after a long battle with muscular dystrophy, has left behind more than 200 hours of content for fans via a viral app known as Cameo, which sells personalized messages from celebrities to fans for a fee. [The Hollywood Reporter]

» Former Reddit CEO on Potential Elon Musk Twitter Takeover: He’s “in for a World of Pain” In a now-viral Twitter thread, former Reddit CEO Yishan Wong said Elon Musk is “in for a world of pain” if he buys Twitter, arguing that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO doesn’t fully understand the challenges of content moderation and enforcing free speech on the internet. [Business Insider]

DTLA’s Yangban Society Shares a Sujebi-Matzoh Ball Soup Fusion Recipe

“I use my grandmother’s actual matzoh ball recipe,” says chef Kat Hong of the soup she and her husband John will serve as a special during the Passover holiday at their new Arts District restaurant Yangban Society. Kat who grew-up with Jewish grandparents on her father’s side and John who grew up in a Jewish suburb outside of Chicago both have fond memories of the comforting holiday soup and now have created their own take on it.

“You do kind of feel like it’s healing,” says Kat of the rich soup. “So one of the Korean soups that kind of reminds us of that feeling is a Korean sujebi, a kind of dumpling soup.” Similar in its chicken-y mild flavor, here Hong combines her grandmother’s version with the Korean sujebi. She folds the noodles into dumplings instead of knife cutting them. She roasts whole chickens and shreds the meat.

