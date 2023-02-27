Daily Brief: Mayor Karen Bass Attends To LAPD; LACoFD Paramedic Returns From Turkey

Also, Sarah Spillane the Los Angeles-based Australian filmmaker is ready to rock the boat in Hollywood after a decade in the biz and her second feature film’s big debut

» Here’s How Much Rain Has Fallen So Far In SoCal And What We’re Expecting The storm that battered Southern California dumped several inches of rain in many areas of Los Angeles and several feet of snow in the mountain areas. Snow showers began to taper off across the eastern San Gabriel Mountains by Sunday morning. Forecasters say the region will get a respite of about two days before a new storm system starts moving in. According to the National Weather Service, Downtown L.A. has gotten about four and a half inches of rain already, and Beverly Hills has seen over six and a half inches. [ABC7]

» L.A. Mayor Bass Calls To Root Out “Right-wing Extremist” Police Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called to remove obstacles for new police recruits and pledged to root out officers with ties to “right-wing domestic extremist organizations.” Bass’ summary of goals for police reform includes a list of provisions as well as dates by which the department must report back regarding progress. One provision states that a deputy mayor will work in conjunction with a third party to evaluate the personnel process and identify obstacles to entry for recruits who fail to qualify for training. [Fox]

» Thousands Without Power In California More than 126,000 customers are without power in California as a major storm brings record rainfall, heavy snow and damaging winds. The storm will be moving from southern California across the entire country over the next few days, eventually moving northeast by Tuesday. As of Saturday morning, there were more than 30 million Americans under weather alerts in the West, ranging from blizzard warnings in the mountains near Los Angeles to wind chill alerts in the Northern Plains. [ABC]

» Michelle Yeoh & Ke Huy Quan Get Emotional Following Historic SAG Award Wins It was a record-setting night Sunday for Michelle Yeoh and her Everywhere Everything All At Once co-star Ke Huy Quan at the SAG Awards. Yeoh became the first Asian Best Actress Film winner in SAG history for her portrayal of Evelyn Wang, while Quan became the first Asian Best Supporting Actor Film winner for portraying Waymond Wang. The A24 film won four awards including Best Film Ensemble, solidifying its front-runner status heading into the Oscars. [Deadline]

