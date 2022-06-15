Daily Brief: Maxine Waters Tests Positive for COVID, Eso Won Books to Close

Also, police arrested a man who is accused of shooting a CHP officer during a traffic stop in Studio City and Coachella announces 2023 dates

» Maxine Waters Tests Positive for COVID After Attending Summit of the Americas Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles) announced Tuesday that she tested positive for the virus after attending last week’s Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. [City News Service]

» Suspect Arrested in Shooting of CHP Officer in Studio City Authorities on Tuesday arrested a 33-year-old man who is accused of shooting and critically injuring a California Highway Patrol officer during a traffic stop in Studio City. [ABC7]

» Eso Won Books is Closing its Physical Shop This Year The beloved Black-owned independent book store, which has hosted events with people like Spike Lee, Muhammad Ali, Toni Morrison, and Barack Obama, is set to close its Leimert Park shop at the end of the year. However, Eso Won’s online store will remain open. [Los Angeles Times]

» Coachella Announces Dates for 2023 Music Festival The desert festival, which is slated to feature a headlining performance from Frank Ocean, will return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California for its usual two weekends from April 15-17 and 21-23, 2023. [Pitchfork]

» Health Officials Warn of Potential Rabies Exposure After a Bat was Found in Malibu Cafe The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is warning people of a potential rabies exposure after a bat made its way into the Malibu Cafe earlier this month. [Sacramento Bee]

» WNBA Star Brittney Griner Will Stay in Jail for Another 18 Days A Russian Court on Tuesday extended the pre-trial detention for basketball star, Brittney Griner, ordering for her to remain in custody until at least July 2. [ABC News]

» $17K Bounty Offered in Deadly Dognapping; Stray Rescued from Zoo Apes A shelter is offering a reward for the arrest of a dognapping monster, and a lost pup wandered into the gorilla habitat at the San Diego Zoo

» CHP Seizes $200,000 Worth of Stolen Lululemon Merchandise Investigators found 16 boxes totaling 1,861 items stolen in various states, in what the company says was the biggest hit it ever took

» Depp Trial Beyond: Amber Says Johnny Lied and She’s Still in ‘Aquaman 2’ “To my dying day, I’ll stand by every word,” Heard said, while her rep insists she’s still in that D.C. movie you don’t care about

Tig Notaro Shares Her Take On Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle Attacks

MasterChef ‘Back To Win’ is what many would consider being the ultimate competition, gathering the best contestants from previous seasons to face off against each other. Only 20 contestants remain, but three of them come from the West Coast’s pride: Los Angeles. Derrick Fox, Fred Chang, and Dara Yu are the returning Angeleno chefs for this season, all with their own incredible stories.

Fox is a true Rockstar-chef hybrid; he toured the country as a drummer before his time on MasterChef. He ended up prepping countless meals for his bandmates on the road and after some convincing from friends, he went from the back of the tour van to the back of the restaurant. After finishing as runner-up in Season 6, Fox was just waiting for the opportunity for redemption—and then he got the call.

“This is something I’ve been waiting for, and I’m not kidding you,” Fox told LAMag. “For the last six years, every day I’ve got a message in my inbox or a comment on a photo, or a text from somebody that’s just catching up is ‘you should have won.’”

