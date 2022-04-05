Daily Brief: Man Arrested in Sacramento Shooting, Drakeo the Ruler Left Out of Grammys’ In Memoriam

Also, Los Angeles’ first dog social club features a park, café, bar, and lounge all in one

» Man Arrested in Sacramento Mass Shooting That Left 6 Dead, But Not on Homicide Charges The suspect, Dandre Martin, 26, was booked on assault and possession of an illegal firearm charges, but not “for any homicide related to this incident,” Sacramento Dist. Atty. Anne Marie Schubert said Monday. She added that she anticipates more arrests in the case. [Los Angeles Times]

» Grammys Viewership Just Barely Tops Last Year’s Record Low Sunday’s live broadcast of the 64th annual Grammy Awards attracted 8.93 million viewers, marking a slight increase from last year’s event, which had 8.8 million viewers—the event’s least-watched iteration ever. [Deadline]

» L.A.’s First Dog Social Club is a Park, Café, Bar, and Lounge All in One The Santa Monica-based club, known as DOG PPL, charges dog owners $80 a month for a clean environment with safety requirements and protections for dogs. [ABC7]

» L.A. Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Not Included in the Grammys’ In Memoriam Segment The acclaimed rapper, who was fatally stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. festival in December, was omitted from the Recording Academy’s annual tribute segment during Sunday’s ceremony. [Los Angeles Times]

» More People are Dying in Auto Collisions in L.A., Report Shows From Jan. 1 to March 5, 62 people died in vehicular collisions, compared with 53 during the same period in 2021, according to LAPD Traffic Division COMPSTAT data. [Crosstown]

Caitlyn Jenner Says Fox News Role Is More Fitting Than CA Governor Run

Caitlyn Jenner hopes her voice will make a bigger impact on Fox News than it may have in the governor’s chair. The transgender athlete turned reality star signed a deal with the network as a contributor. Her first paid appearance was Thursday on Hannity.

“I’ve been doing a lot of stuff with Fox News over the last few years and eventually I got to the point where I was like, ‘Guys, maybe it’s time to do something more official’ and they agreed and we worked out a deal, so I think it’s going to be very good. It gives me a very good platform. I have always been on the conservative side with less taxes, less regulations, pro-business environment and I just don’t like to see what’s happening in our country right now,” Jenner told Los Angeles magazine.

