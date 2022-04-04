Daily Brief: Mass Shooting in Sacramento Leaves at Least 6 Dead, 2022 Grammys

Also, an L.A. judge ruled Friday that California’s landmark LGBT law mandating that corporations diversity their boards with members from certain racial, ethnic, or LGBT groups is unconstitutional

» California Mass Shooting: 6 Dead, 12 Injured by at Least 2 Shooters in Sacramento In the city’s second mass shooting in five weeks, at least two shooters opened fire early Sunday. [KTLA]

» Are the Oscars in Bigger Trouble Than Just the Slap? CNN features Los Angeles’ cover story examining why the Oscars are in decline. [CNN]

» Bill Maher to Jada Pinkett Smith: If Hair Loss Bothers You Put on a F-ing Wig ”If you are so lucky in life as to have that be your medical problem, just say ‘thanks, God,“ the Real Time host said. [The Wrap]

» In Disney, DeSantis Finds His Corporate Foil Disney used to be a power broker that got what it wanted in Tallahassee. Then came Ron DeSantis and a fight over what critics have called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. [NBC News]

» California Corporate Diversity Law Ruled Unconstitutional A Los Angeles judge ruled Friday that California’s landmark LGBT law mandating that corporations diversify their boards with members from certain racial, ethnic, or LGBT groups is unconstitutional. [Fox News]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

ONE MORE THING

L.A. to Vegas: BTS Invades the Grammys and TAO Beach Reopens

This is L.A. to Vegas, your place to find the biggest celebrity sightings, restaurant openings, club news, hotel announcements and everything else you need to know before you venture to Sin City.

[FULL STORY]

Want the Daily Brief in your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters today.