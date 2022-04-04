Daily Brief: Mass Shooting in Sacramento Leaves at Least 6 Dead, 2022 Grammys

» California Mass Shooting: 6 Dead, 12 Injured by at Least 2 Shooters in Sacramento In the city’s second mass shooting in five weeks, at least two shooters opened fire early Sunday. [KTLA]
» Are the Oscars in Bigger Trouble Than Just the Slap? CNN features Los Angeles’ cover story examining why the Oscars are in decline. [CNN]
» Bill Maher to Jada Pinkett Smith: If Hair Loss Bothers You Put on a F-ing Wig ”If you are so lucky in life as to have that be your medical problem, just say ‘thanks, God,“ the Real Time host said. [The Wrap]
» In Disney, DeSantis Finds His Corporate Foil Disney used to be a power broker that got what it wanted in Tallahassee. Then came Ron DeSantis and a fight over what critics have called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. [NBC News]
» California Corporate Diversity Law Ruled Unconstitutional A Los Angeles judge ruled Friday that California’s landmark LGBT law mandating that corporations diversify their boards with members from certain racial, ethnic, or LGBT groups is unconstitutional. [Fox News]
» The Story Behind Catarina Buchatskiy Leaving Stanford for Ukraine “We want to be able to come out of this with the Ukrainian legacy intact,” Buchatskiy told LA Mag
» Sheriff Villanueva’s Latest Campaign is Against the Los Angeles Times Sheriff Alex Villanueva says the newspaper is “following in the footsteps of TMZ” in new social media
» Cheech and Chong Want to Come to Your House on 4/20 The comedy duo is teaming up for its first partnership in the cannabis industry
