Daily Brief: Man Arrested For Carving Swastika in BH Menorah; Elon Musk Seeks Own Replacement

Also, beloved Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner is going to the Red Sox and Los Angeles is getting Boston fielder J.D. Martinez

» L.A. County Board Proclaims Support of City Homeless Emergency Declaration The county Board of Supervisors threw its unanimous support Tuesday behind Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ emergency declaration on homelessness, adopting a motion calling for county staff to work arm-in-arm with city officials to address the issue. The show of cooperation—with Bass appearing at the county Hall of Administration to address the board—was a marked change from recent legal battles that saw the city and county often at odds while defending against a federal lawsuit demanding more action to address homelessness. [CNS]

» 6.4 Earthquake Rocks Parts Of Northern California At least two people died and 12 were injured after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocked Northern California early Tuesday, local authorities said. The temblor, which is the strongest earthquake the area has seen in years, also damaged infrastructure and cut off power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses around Humboldt County, about 250 miles north of San Francisco. A local emergency was declared by Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal Tuesday night due to widespread damages in the county. Following the county’s declaration, California Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency to support emergency response. [USA Today]

» California Judge Rejects New Murder Trial For Scott Peterson A California judge on Tuesday rejected a new murder trial for Scott Peterson, nearly 20 years after he was charged with dumping the bodies of his pregnant wife, Laci, and the unborn child they planned to name Conner into San Francisco Bay on Christmas Eve 2002. Peterson, 50, alleged the resulting trial that gripped the world was tainted by a rogue juror who lied about her own history of abuse to get on the panel that initially sent him to death row. Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo found that Juror No. 7, Richelle Nice, committed misconduct by providing false answers during jury selection—but that she did not commit enough misconduct to require a new trial because she wasn’t biased against Peterson. [AP]

» City of Santa Ana Shuts Down Street Vendors The City of Santa Ana has shut down more than 100 different street vendors over the past six weeks, acting on what they called “community concerns.” According to a press release from city officials, the food vendors were found to be conducting business under a number of different violations that called for the mass shutdown. [CBS]

