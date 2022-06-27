Daily Brief: Man Accused of Attacking LAPD Officer with Torch During Abortion Rights Protest

Also, the story behind how a California case helped lay the groundwork for Roe v. Wade and an LAPD officer allegedly died in ’mob’ training

» Man Accused of Attacking LAPD Officer with Torch During Abortion Rights Protest Los Angeles police arrested a man they say attacked a police officer with a “makeshift flamethrower” or torch on Friday during an abortion rights demonstration in downtown Los Angeles. [The Hill]

» The Story Behind the Woman Whose Legal Battle Helped Lay the Foundation for Roe vs. Wade Cheryl Palmer, now in her late 70s, opens up about how the abortion she received in 1966 that led to the arrest of her doctor, Leon P. Belous whose conviction was reversed in the California Supreme Court. [Los Angeles Times]

» $1.4M Powerball Ticket Sold at Glendale Gas Station One lucky person won $1.4 million after purchasing a Powerball ticket at United Oil in Glendale, according to California Lottery officials. [Fox Los Angeles]

» LGBTQ Californians Fear They Will Lose Their Rights Next After Roe Decision Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade and conservative Justice Clarence Thomas called for the high court to “reconsider” gay marriage, it’s left LGBTQ Californians fearful that they could be next. [Los Angeles Times]

» LAPD Officer Who Died Was Beaten in ‘Mob’ Training, Mother Claims A Los Angeles police officer who suffered fatal spinal injury during a training exercise in May had been beaten by fellow officers in an exercise meant to “stimulate a mob,” according to a wrongful-death claim filed against the city by his mother. [Associated Press]

» Disney Promises to Cover Travel for Employee Abortion Care The Supreme Court and Congress have failed, so Disney and other companies are attempting to do what they can

» Violence Against Abortion Clinics Skyrocketed in 2021 Stalking threats have spiked 600 percent while assault-and-batteries soared 128 percent, and abortion providers say they know who’s to blame

» How L.A. Abortion Providers Are Prepping for Uptick From Out of State Patients “We one hundred percent knew this was coming and we know that Los Angeles is a place that people think of and turn to,” Planned Parenthood of Los Angeles President tells LAMag

Tamron Hall Describes How It Feels To Be A Black Woman As Roe v Wade Is Overturned (Exclusive)

Tamron Hall was still just absorbing the news that the Supreme Court overturned Roe V Wade by reminding fans they “can’t take anything for granted.”

“I feel like so many of us were reflecting on the change in this world and how we got here as a woman, as a black woman, as we talk about Roe V. Wade, as we talk about voting rights, it’s a reminder that we can’t take anything for granted,” Hall told Los Angeles at the Daytime Emmys red carpet.

