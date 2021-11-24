Daily Brief: Luxury Store Robberies, Grammy Nominations

» After several luxury retail shops in famed shopping districts were robbed by what appears to be sophisticated theft rings over the weekend, its sparking national attention as the holiday season begins. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who owns a hospitality company including wine shops and restaurants, described the incidents as “people smashing and grabbing, stealing people’s items, creating havoc, terror in the streets.” [Los Angeles Times]

» Nominees for the 64th annual Grammy Awards were revealed Tuesday. Bandleader, pianist, and composer John Batiste racked in the most nominations in 11 categories; Doja Cat, H.E.R. and Justin Bieber followed with eight; and Billie Elish and Olivia Rodrigo each received seven noms. [New York Times]

» Nearly five weeks after partial human remains of Brian Laundrie were found, a family attorney announced Tuesday that the fugitive died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. His death has been ruled a suicide. [People]

» An 8-year-old boy became the sixth person to die Tuesday after a man plowed his SUV into a crowd at the Waukesha Christmas Parade in Wisconsin over the weekend. Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, was charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide, which would require a mandatory life sentence if he is convicted. [KTLA]

» Jeff Bezos Donates $100 Million to the Barack Obama Foundation The Amazon mogul’s donation was the biggest individual contribution it’s ever received

» Michael Avenatti Wants Stormy Daniels’ Mental Health Records in Fraud Case Former attorney of the adult film star filed a motion for his defense in a N.Y. wire fraud case in which he allegedly diverted to himself $300,000 owed to Daniels



» No, Madonna’s Former Mansion Is Not Owned by a Shaggy Dog Some erroneous reports claim a princely pup named Gunther VI lives in the pop icon’s former master bedroom

LA Mag’s Psychedelics Cover Story Is Being Developed As TV Series

Los Angeles magazine’s cover story in our November issue with “This is L.A. On Acid” splashed across the front is being developed as a TV series.

The in-depth feature, written by Peter Kiefer, explores why the city “is currently in the grip of a psychedelics fervor” and how we got to this point. After a competitive bid last week, that cover story titled “Shrooms! Shamans! Kosher LSD! Why Los Angeles Is Suddenly Tripping Out,” officially snagged a deal for a television and metaverse project.

Veteran producer and founder of Stone Village Television, Scott Steindorff, acquired the rights for the LA Mag cover story on behalf of Stone Village’s sister company, Higher Frequency Media. Steindorff will executive produce the project, titled Psychedelic City, in collaboration with Dylan Russell as well as Zhara Astra who will also be taking producer credit. Kiefer will also be involved in the project as a writer, he told Los Angeles.

