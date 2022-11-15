Daily Brief: Los Angeles 2022 Election Results; Jay Leno Burned in Fire at L.A. Garage

Also, the First Partner of California was asked at Weinstein’s trial in L.A. to identify the man charged with raping and sexually assaulting her in 2005

TODAY’S ESSENTIAL NEWS

» California Reports First Death Of A Child Under 5 From Flu And RSV This Season On Monday, the California Department of Public Health reported the first death of a child under the age of 5 from flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) this winter season. CDPH said it would not be releasing more information about the child for now to protect patient confidentiality. “This tragic event serves as a stark reminder that respiratory viruses can be deadly, especially in very young children and infants,” State Public Health Officer and CDPH Director Dr. Tomás Aragón said. [KTLA]

» Former Dodger Yasiel Puig To Plead Guilty Lying About Illegal Sports Bets Puig is set to plead guilty to placing sports bets in an illegal gambling operation, according to court documents that were unsealed on Monday. Puig, 31, signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2012 after defecting from Cuba. He remained with the team until 2018 when he was traded to the Cincinnati Reds. He was traded again the following year, ending up with the then-Cleveland Indians until he transitioned to international baseball. He currently plays with the South Korean KBO League’s Kiwoom Heroes. [CBS]

» Paul Haggis Fined Additional $2.5 Million in Punitive Damages in Civil Rape Trial A civil rape lawsuit was filed against the Oscar-winning filmmaker by former film publicist Haleigh Breest, who alleges that Haggis forced her to perform oral sex on him and then raped her after they attended a movie premiere in 2013. On Friday, the jury unanimously found Haggis liable on all three counts of rape and sexual abuse. They awarded the plaintiff at least $7.5 million in compensatory damages—which brings Haggis’s total damages to $10 million. In the hallway outside of the courtroom, Haggis said he planned to appeal the verdict. [Variety]

» La Brea Tar Pits Begin an Unusual Rebrand The Tar Pits are among Los Angeles’s best-known attractions—and among the least understood. The sprawling, grassy grounds on the Miracle Mile are probably better known for the fake mammoth family than for the institution’s scientific contributions. That’s why the museum’s curators are hoping a long-awaited revamp could breathe life into the landmark. In fact, the museum has more ice age fossils than any other institution in the world. L.A.’s ancient asphalt lakes trapped and preserved more than 600 plant and animal species. (And if you’re wondering, Los Angeles was entirely underwater when dinosaurs walked the Earth more than 66 million years ago.) [NY Times]

____________________________________________________________________

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG