» “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley was held at gunpoint and robbed at her Encino home. According to reports, Kemsley was at home with her two children when three male suspects entered the home and took an unspecified amount of property. [Page Six]

» Eddie F. Gonzalez, the Long Beach school safety officer, who shot an unarmed 18-year-old woman near a high school last month has been charged with murder. “This case really illustrates the importance of holding public officials accountable,” said Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón. “Especially public officials that are entrusted with the safety of our family and our kids.” [Los Angeles Times]

» Although Black people only make up about two percent of Beverly Hills’ population, they made up the majority of arrests by a special unit of the Beverly Hills Police Department assigned to Rodeo Drive last year. Data provided by the city shows that 80 of the 90 people arrested during the two-month period were Black and between the ages of 18 and 30. [LAist]

» Beginning this Friday, the city of Los Angeles will be opening its 10-day application period for a new $1,000-a-month cash assistance program. The Big:Leap program will give 3,200 L.A. households the monthly stipend for a year. [Fox Los Angeles]

» When asked about his thoughts on Lakers superstar Lebron James saying that he didn’t like the cliffhanger ending of “Squid Game,” the show’s creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, had the most hilarious comeback. “Have you seen Space Jam 2?” he said. “LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I’m very thankful he watched the whole series. But I wouldn’t change my ending. That’s my ending. If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel. I’ll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, ‘I liked your whole show, except the ending.’” [The Guardian]

» The El Super supermarket chain has been fined more than $1.1 million for allegedly failing to pay or delaying supplemental paid sick leave to employees affected by COVID. An investigation by the Labor Commissioner’s Office found that “some workers were forced to work while sick, others were told to apply for unemployment while quarantining or in isolation, while others waited months to be paid.” [ABC 7]

» Kimi Yoshino Departing Los Angeles Times After 21 Years The managing editor has accepted top job at the Baltimore Banner



» LAPD Investigating Alleged Sexual Assault at West L.A. High School Video of the attack was subsequently posted to social media, according to students at the Castle Heights neighborhood school

» How Super Bowl Could Net Los Angeles a Whopping $477 Million ”We’re coming out of an 18-month pandemic where we need to show the world that L.A. is back open for business,” says CEO of the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission

Photograph courtesy Facebook/joanrivers

Why That Joan Rivers Show Starring Kathryn Hahn is Dead

If you were psyched to see Kathryn Hahn playing standup icon Joan Rivers in The Comeback Girl on Showtime, the producers behind the limited series neglected to secure the late late night legend’s life rights, so forget it.

As Variety reports, the Warner Bros. Television production with Hahn attached as lead and executive producer, along with You E.P. Greg Berlanti onboard to direct, is not moving forward because Rivers’s daughter, Melissa Rivers, is holding onto the rights to her mom’s life story.

A spokesperson for Melissa tells the paper that she currently has no plans for the elder Rivers’s story—at least none that are ready to be announced.

Had the producers decided to go ahead with an unauthorized telling, they might have run into legal trouble when it came to including Rivers’s jokes or catchphrases in screenwriter Cosmo Carlson’s script. That would have been no easy task, considering that the show was to focus on the period in 1987 when Rivers lost both her gig hosting The Late Show on Fox and her husband, Edgar Rosenberg—one of her most reliable punch lines—to suicide.

