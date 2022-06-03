Daily Brief: LeBron James Becomes A Billionaire, Trial for Nipsey Hussle’s Murder Begins

Also, authorities are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured at a park in Rialto

» Lakers’ LeBron James Officially Becomes a Billionaire The 37-year-old superstar has become the first active NBA player to have a net worth of $1 billion, according to Forbes. [Forbes]

» Shooting at Rialto Park Where Students Were on Field Trip Leaves One Dead One man was killed and another injured during a shooting Wednesday at Fergusson Park in Rialto where six classes of first and second graders from Fitzgerald Elementary School were on an end-of-year field trip, according to authorities. [ABC7]

» Trial for Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer Began This Week Though the trial for the beloved rapper, who was shot to death in 2019, began on Thursday, many people in South L.A. are choosing to focus on community empowerment and reinvestment—a message he promoted heavily throughout his career—rather than the events that led to his tragic death. [Los Angeles Times]

» Two New Vegan Butchers—Yes You Read That Right—Are Coming to L.A. This Month The Butcher’s Son will debut in Los Angeles’ Koreatown neighborhood and a new Mexican-owned vegan butcher known as Maciel’s Plant-Based Butcher will open in Highland Park. [Veg News]

» Venice Pride Kicks Off This Weekend. Here’s Everything You Should Know NBC Los Angeles breaks down everything you need to know about the Venice Pride Festival and Venice Pride Parade taking place this weekend. [NBC Los Angeles]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

» Monkeypox Hits L.A. County with First Suspected Case Health officials announced the county’s first suspected case of monkeypox, but stressed that the risk of infection “remains very low”

» Avenatti Gets 4 Years in Prison and Wasn’t Even Allowed to Wear a Suit Former liberal media hope Michael Avenatti got 4 years in prison and the court wouldn’t let the man dress for his own sentencing

» California Takes Major Step Forward in Leading the Nation on Reparations A new report details the years of harm that trailed the descendants of the victims of slavery in America and proposes several paths forward

» Depp Trial Aftermath: Amber Heard Says She Can’t Pay, Will Appeal Amber Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, did a post-verdict postmortem on the morning shows, explaining that the actress can’t cough up the $10.35 million a jury says she owes Johnny Depp

ONE MORE THING

Karamo Brown Will Celebrate Pride Month By Helping Women’s Rights Organizations

Karamo Brown is excited to celebrate Pride Month, but not before “putting in the work” to help the women within the LGBTQ community.

“I’m working with some organizations to talk about how we can help adoption within the LGBT community and how we can talk about women’s rights,” Brown told Los Angeles.

“As a man, I’m in spaces with other men who feel they can say what’s right for a woman’s body and knowing that my sisters in the LGBT community may not be in that space, it’s like how can I amplify their voices in those spaces,” he added.

[FULL STORY]

Want the Daily Brief in your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters today.