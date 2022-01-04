Daily Brief: LAUSD Orders COVID Testing, Elizabeth Holmes Found Guilty

Also, the release date for Spider-Man Spinoff ‘Morbius’, starring Jared Leto, has been pushed back three months

» LAUSD Orders Mandatory COVID Testing for Students and Staff Before Classes Resume Los Angeles Unified School District officials announced Monday that students and staff will be required to get tested for COVID—regardless of their vaccination status—before returning to school after the winter break. [KTLA]



» Elizabeth Holmes Guilty of Fraud and Conspiracy A jury convicted the former CEO and founder of failed blood testing startup Theranos on two counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud on Monday. [Associated Press]

» ABC’s New TV Show Aims to Shine New Light on Emmett Till and His Mother The limited series titled Women of the Movement, which premieres Thursday, will examine the horrific killing of the 14-year-old boy in 1955 and highlight the efforts of his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, who became a prominent figure in the civil rights movement. [Los Angeles Times]

» FDA Authorizes Pfizer COVID Boosters for Children Ages 12 to 15 The Food and Drug Administration also shortened the time between the completion of primary vaccination of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine and a booster dose to five months instead of six. [LAist]

» Comic Fans Will Have to Wait Three Months to Watch Spider-Man Spinoff ‘Morbius’ Sony Pictures announced Monday that the film, which stars Jared Leto, will now premiere in theaters on April 1 instead of Jan. 28. [Variety]



ONE MORE THING

Best Restaurants 2022: Our Favorite Scene

With blue-and-white floors inspired by Ibiza, a poolside dining setup that evokes European beach holidays, and an ever-changing playlist of songs that are in constant rotation in Mykonos and St. Barts—Pomplamoose’s “Lovely Day/Good As Hell” mashup, Purple Disco Machine’s remix of Elton John’s “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”—Issima is a definite vibe, and a very fun one at that.

Scene-making restaurateurs Marissa and Matt Hermer have created a WeHo hot spot that feels like a vacation. The jet-setting crowd flaunts abs, cleavage, limited-edition sneakers, and fresh blowouts while enjoying housemade pasta topped with truffles.

[FULL STORY]

