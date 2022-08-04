Daily Brief: LAUSD Drops Covid Restrictions; San Clemente Could Ban Abortion

Also, do we think Jake Gyllenhaal is tough enough to fill the big burly boots of Patrick Swayze in the upcoming ’Road House’ remake.

» 11-year-old ‘Attacked’ By Police At California State Fair, Family Says Black Lives Matter Sacramento said in a statement that the boy was “brutally attacked” and had “his rights violated by Cal Expo police” while at the fair with family and friends. [NBC]





» California Drought: Water Conservation Increasing Statewide, Bay Area Saving More Than Southern California After months of failing to conserve water, Californians are finally starting to make significant progress as the state’s three-year drought worsens, summer heats up and local agencies are increasing rules and penalties for water wasters.[Mercury News]

» Biden and Harris Praise Kansas Voters For Defeating Anti-abortion Amendment The amendment’s defeat on Tuesday was the first ballot-box reflection of voters’ beliefs on access to abortion since the Supreme Court struck down Roe. [Politico]

» ‘Joker 2’ With Joaquin Phoenix Gets 2024 Release Date The sequel, which sees the return of Joaquin Phoenix as Batman’s notorious foe, will debut on the big screen on Oct. 4, 2024 — exactly five years after the first film was released. [Variety]

» NFL To Appeal Cleveland Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson’s Six-Game Suspension On Monday, Watson was suspended without pay for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy in private meetings with massage therapists while he was with the Houston Texans. [CNN]

» Back to School: LAUSD Drops Masking and Other COVID Restrictions



» We Got Your Cell Phone, Liar: Opposing Counsel to Alex Jones “Do You Know What ‘Perjury’ Is?” an attorney for the Sandy Hook victims asked mass murder denier Alex Jones

» Trouble Indemnity: Why Amber Heard’s Home Insurance Policy May Have Paid Her Legal Fees

The actor’s homeowners policy for her house in Yucca Valley may have paid her legal bills from Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit and trial

» San Clemente City Council Considers Banning Abortion

Planned Parenthood, a prime target of the proposed resolution, is mobilizing opposition, and has a powerful ally in Mayor Gene James

They’re Remaking ‘Road House’ with Jake Gyllenhaal? Hollywood once again proved that nothing succeeds like 1980s IPs when Amazon Prime Video announced that its remake of the TBS perennial, 1989’s Road House, is set to begin production, Variety reports. The campily irresistible 1989 original starred Patrick Swayze as martial-arts-schooled drifter, Dalton (Jack, James, John?), whose effort to clean up rowdy Missouri honky-tonk the Double Deuce with Zen koans and the odd grand jeté sets him against a small town mobster for a bone-crunching third act. Along the way, there is memorable dialogue as a man’s throat is non-surgically removed and another fellow tangles with a stuffed polar bear. Jake Gyllenhaal will star as the ramblin’ ronin, this time an ex-MMA fighter, whose battle has been moved to the Florida Keys. Doug Liman (whose Mr. and Mrs. Smith sold an Angelina Jolie beatdown of Brad Pitt) will direct the script by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry. The original film’s producer, Joel Silver, heads up the effort for his Silver Pictures. [FULL STORY]

