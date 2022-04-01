Daily Brief: LAPD Was Ready to Arrest Will Smith, The Forum is Apparently Getting a New Name

Also, for the first time in California’s 171-year history, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis became the first woman to sign a bill into law

» LAPD was Prepared to Arrest Will Smith After the Slap, According to Will Packer Oscars producer Will Packer, told Good Morning America that Los Angeles police were prepared to arrest Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock during Sunday’s ceremony, but they ultimately didn’t because Rock declined to press charges. [NPR]

» Three Years After Nipsey Hussle’s Death, His Legacy Remains Alive Through Protégé, Pacman da Gunman The Los Angeles Times talks to Pacman da Gunman who was Nipsey Hussle’s friend and signee under his record label, All Money In. [Los Angeles Times]

» Popular Santa Monica Breakfast Spot Closes Permanently After 25 years of business, Bread & Porridge—a Santa Monica-based breakfast spot—has permanently closed its doors. [Santa Monica Mirror]

» The Staples Center Isn’t the Only L.A. Venue Getting a New Name The Forum in Inglewood, which was one home to the Lakers and Kings and is now primarily a music venue, is reportedly getting a new name: Kia Forum. [NBC Los Angeles]

» A California First: Lt. Gov. Kounalakis Becomes First Woman to Sign Bill into State Law “For many years women have been writing legislation … but no woman has ever signed a bill into law,” said Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, who is required under state law to act as governor until Gov. Gavin Newsom returns from vacation. “And it felt like a moment in history that we should recognize as important.” [Los Angeles Times]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

ONE MORE THING

Inside Nigo’s Star Studded Album Release Party in Beverly Hills

In honor of Nigo’s first album in nearly two decades, Spotify and its flagship hip-hop playlist, RapCaviar, threw an exclusive party Wednesday evening in Beverly Hills.

Held at famed interior designer Kelly Wearstler’s 1920s estate, Nigo was joined by Pharrell Williams and his wife, Helen Lasichanh, Pusha T, Snowfall star Damson Idris, Bel-Air’s Coco Jones, rapper IDK, DJ and host Kerwin Frost, rapper-singer 24kGoldn, and several other notable guests to celebrate the release of I Know NIGO!, which dropped on March 25.

Upon arrival, guests were transported into the world of the 51-year-old fashion designer, music producer, and founder of A Bathing Ape, who was recently named the artistic director of Kenzo. The centerpiece for the event was Wearstler’s own backyard pool, which was filled with floating duck mats inspired by Nigo’s album cover. There was also an elaborate garden filled with colorful duck-shaped topiary.

[FULL STORY]

Want the Daily Brief in your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters today.