Daily Brief: LAPD Chief Buried Fake Nude Photo of Female Captain; FBI Misled Judge in $86 Million Raid

Also, after a year away from soccer, L.A.-native Christen Press returned in 2022, only to suffer an ACL injury. Now, she’s locked in on recovery and her althleisure brand

TODAY’S ESSENTIAL NEWS

» Warning Issued As Another Heat Wave Inches Toward L.A. Area Triple-digit temperatures are returning to some parts of Southern California with the hottest temperatures expected to peak today through midweek. An Excessive Heat Warning will remain in place until 8 p.m. Wednesday as dangerously high temperatures—between 98 and 105 degrees—are expected for the following areas: Santa Clarita Valley, Los Angeles County, San Fernando Valley, and San Gabriel Valley. [FOX11]

» Why Fog Is So Vital To Life In California It’s an image that has come to emblematize California’s coast—The Golden Gate Bridge shrouded in a cinematic bank of fog. But now some meteorologists are concerned that as temperatures rise globally—not only that of San Francisco, but all of California’s fog, which plays a major role in the state’s ecology, might be dissipating for good. [NY Times]

» How The Pandemic Saved One Of California’s Smallest Public Schools Perched on a mountaintop in Humboldt County amid coastal redwoods and Douglas firs, Kneeland Elementary is one of California’s smallest public schools. The school, founded in 1880, had an average daily attendance of 12 students in 2020. But due to its small size, it became one of the first schools in the area to resume in-person classes—and grade-schoolers from around the county, sick to the sight of Zoom screens—came flocking. [LA Times]

» Tiny Home Village for Families Opens in Baldwin Park Officials celebrated the grand opening of a 16-unit family housing project in Baldwin Park Saturday that will cater to the needs of families experiencing homelessness. Located on city-owned property acquired earlier this year, Serenity Homes is the second tiny home village built in in Baldwin Park and the first interim housing site in the San Gabriel Valley specifically built for families. The site consists of 16 family modules at 144-square feet, fully furnished with donated IKEA furniture and accessories. [NBC-4 ]

» Chicharito Responds To Clown Banner With Two Goals Los Angeles Galaxy players were greeted by a frenzy of jeering fans ahead of their match against the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night. Before the game, fans at Stanford Stadium displayed a large banner that read: “The L.A. circus — same clowns, different costumes,” creatively adding a picture of a pair of clowns. L.A.’s fan-favorite and former Mexican international Javier Hernandez responded generously with a pair of goals, leading the Galaxy to a 3-2 victory over the Earthquakes. [AP]

» Motorcycle Mourners Pay Tribute To Hells Angels Leader Sonny Barger The sound of tailpipes filled the air around the 99 Speedway in Northern California on Saturday as thousands of two-wheelers showed up for a six-hour funeral service in Stockton honoring Ralph “Sonny” Barger, 83, who founded the first Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels back in 1957. But some are not celebrating Barger’s life: “I made it clear we did everything to stop this from happening,” said Sheriff Pat Withrow, who stated that the event cost his department $400,000. [SFGate]

