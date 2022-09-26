Daily Brief: LAPD Chief Buried Fake Nude Photo of Female Captain; FBI Misled Judge in $86 Million Raid

TODAY’S ESSENTIAL NEWS
» Warning Issued As Another Heat Wave Inches Toward L.A. Area Triple-digit temperatures are returning to some parts of Southern California with the hottest temperatures expected to peak today through midweek. An Excessive Heat Warning will remain in place until 8 p.m. Wednesday as dangerously high temperatures—between 98 and 105 degrees—are expected for the following areas: Santa Clarita Valley, Los Angeles County, San Fernando Valley, and San Gabriel Valley. [FOX11]
» Why Fog Is So Vital To Life In California It’s an image that has come to emblematize California’s coast—The Golden Gate Bridge shrouded in a cinematic bank of fog. But now some meteorologists are concerned that as temperatures rise globally—not only that of San Francisco, but all of California’s fog, which plays a major role in the state’s ecology, might be dissipating for good. [NY Times]
» How The Pandemic Saved One Of California’s Smallest Public Schools Perched on a mountaintop in Humboldt County amid coastal redwoods and Douglas firs, Kneeland Elementary is one of California’s smallest public schools. The school, founded in 1880, had an average daily attendance of 12 students in 2020. But due to its small size, it became one of the first schools in the area to resume in-person classes—and grade-schoolers from around the county, sick to the sight of Zoom screens—came flocking. [LA Times]
» Tiny Home Village for Families Opens in Baldwin Park Officials celebrated the grand opening of a 16-unit family housing project in Baldwin Park Saturday that will cater to the needs of families experiencing homelessness. Located on city-owned property acquired earlier this year, Serenity Homes is the second tiny home village built in in Baldwin Park and the first interim housing site in the San Gabriel Valley specifically built for families. The site consists of 16 family modules at 144-square feet, fully furnished with donated IKEA furniture and accessories. [NBC-4 ]
» Chicharito Responds To Clown Banner With Two Goals Los Angeles Galaxy players were greeted by a frenzy of jeering fans ahead of their match against the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night. Before the game, fans at Stanford Stadium displayed a large banner that read: “The L.A. circus — same clowns, different costumes,” creatively adding a picture of a pair of clowns. L.A.’s fan-favorite and former Mexican international Javier Hernandez responded generously with a pair of goals, leading the Galaxy to a 3-2 victory over the Earthquakes. [AP]
» Motorcycle Mourners Pay Tribute To Hells Angels Leader Sonny Barger The sound of tailpipes filled the air around the 99 Speedway in Northern California on Saturday as thousands of two-wheelers showed up for a six-hour funeral service in Stockton honoring Ralph “Sonny” Barger, 83, who founded the first Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels back in 1957. But some are not celebrating Barger’s life: “I made it clear we did everything to stop this from happening,” said Sheriff Pat Withrow, who stated that the event cost his department $400,000. [SFGate]
________________________________________________________________________
TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG
The Feds didn’t tell the warrant-signing judge they planned to keep the $86M—before losing several legal attempts to do just that
The mother of a toddler attacked by a coyote in April now seeks damages in a lawsuit against Huntington Beach
Colleague Anchor Mark Mester made his feelings known on-air after his partner quit, and KTLA apparently doesn’t fancy such blustering
___________________________
ONE MORE THING
L.A. Hometown Hero Christen Press Regains Control
Christen Press had won it all: NCAA All-American; Olympic Gold; the FIFA World Cup. She’d played in the NCAA Tournament, the UEFA Champions League, the NWSL, and the Women’s Super League. And yet, she was still driven to play and win on her own terms.
Drafted 4th overall by the Washington Freedom in the 2011 Women’s Professional Soccer League, Press played just one season before the league folded and she was forced to look to Europe for a new club to call her home. “I made the decision to play in Sweden,” she explains, because “I didn’t even have a choice. It was either play abroad or don’t play at all.” Over the next decade, she bounced from club to club in Sweden, the USA and England, ultimately landing back home in 2021 with Angel City FC.
Meanwhile, as Press and her peers established the United States women’s national team as the preeminent dynasty in world soccer, they simultaneously lobbied U.S. Soccer to pay them the same money as their male peers and to support the USWNT with better playing conditions.
Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.