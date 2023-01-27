Daily Brief: LAFD Chief Deputy Retires Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations; Facebook, Instagram Welcome Back Donald Trump

TODAY’S ESSENTIAL NEWS

» Earthquake: 4.2-magnitude Quake Hits Malibu Coast The earthquake struck about 10 miles south of the Malibu coastline at 2 a.m. Wednesday. There were no reports of damages, injuries or tsunamis. The quake was followed by three additional aftershocks, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. [CBS]

» Massive Raw Sewage Leak Shuts Down Some L.A. County Beaches Around 64,000 gallons of untreated sewage leaked into ocean waters, contaminating nearby wet sand as well, said L.A. County Public Health officials. The beaches currently closed are as follows: Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey; Venice City Beach, ½ Mile North of Marina entrance; Dockweiler State Beach, ½ Mile South of Ballona Creek. [KTLA]

» California Judge Orders Release Of Footage Of Pelosi Attack Footage of the attack on former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband will be released to the public after a judge on Wednesday denied prosecutors’ request to keep it undisclosed. San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen M. Murphy ruled there was no reason to keep the footage secret, especially after prosecutors played it in open court during a preliminary hearing last month. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office handed over the evidence to Murphy on Wednesday following a court hearing. Murphy asked the court clerk’s office to distribute it to the media, which could happen as soon as Thursday. [AP]

» Jeremy Renner Was Crushed By Snowplow As He Tried To Save Nephew From Injury Actor Jeremy Renner was trying to stop his snow-removal tractor from sliding and hitting his grown nephew when he was pulled under the vehicle and crushed on New Year’s Day, according to a Nevada sheriff’s office incident report. The parking brake was not engaged and would have stopped the snowcat vehicle, which runs on a track, as it started sliding sideways after the 52-year-old Avengers star used it to pull his nephew’s truck out of the snow. [CNN]

» Actor Esme Bianco, Marilyn Manson Settle Sex Abuse Lawsuit Game of Thrones actor Esmé Bianco has agreed to settle a federal lawsuit with rocker Marilyn Manson in which she alleged sexual, physical and emotional abuse, attorneys for both sides said Wednesday. Manson’s attorney Howard King confirmed the agreement in an email. He previously said the actions alleged in the suit “simply never happened” and were “provably false.” In the lawsuit filed in federal court in Los Angeles in 2021, Bianco said Manson, whose legal name is Brian Warner, violated human trafficking law by bringing her to California from England in 2009 and 2011 under the false pretenses of roles in music videos and movies that never materialized. [AP]

