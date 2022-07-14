Daily Brief: L.A. Water Use Drops Nine Percent, U.S. Inflation Hits 40-Year High

Also, the Los Angeles district attorney’s office is now open to the release of documents in Roman Polanski’s rape case

» L.A. Water Use Plunges a Record 9% As Unprecedented Water Restrictions Bring Savings It seems the recently implemented water restrictions across the entire state of California have benefitted Los Angeles, as water use throughout the city has a shocking dropped nine percent. [Los Angeles Times]

» U.S. Inflation Reached a New 40-Year High in June of 9.1 Percent The skyrocketing prices for necessities in the United States reached a 40-year high in June, which will likely trigger a new interest-rate hike by the Federal Reserve. [Politico]

» Roman Polanski Rape Case Testimony Can Be Unsealed, LA Prosecutor Says The Los Angeles district attorney’s office is now open to the release of documents regarding the 45-year-old rape case against director Roman Polanski. “For years, this office has fought the release of information that the victim and public have a right to know,” George Gascón said. [The Guardian]

» Tesla AI Leader Andrej Karpathy Announces He’s Leaving the Company In another turn of events for the popular electric vehicle company, Andrej Karpathy, the AI and autopilot leader at Tesla, announced he will be leaving the company. “It’s been a great pleasure to help Tesla towards its goals over the last 5 years and a difficult decision to part ways,” Karpathy wrote on Twitter. [CNBC]

» Uvalde Mayor Accuses State of Leaking Records to Make Local Police Look Bad Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin accused state authorities of picking and choosing the release of information regarding last month’s school shooting in order to make the local police department look bad. [KERA News]

Cheap Netflix with Commercials Will Be Brought to You By Microsoft Netflix is moving closer to offering tiers where subscribers can pay lower prices in exchange for sitting through commercial blocks, just like on real TV. The streaming service announced a partnership with Microsoft on Wednesday to launch its new ad-based subscription plan. These next steps come after Netflix, which has been distinctly commercial-free since its inception, revealed plans for a cheaper subscription option that would feature ads back in April. Microsoft joining Netflix as their global advertising technology and sales partner moves the streaming service towards this “long term goal,” as Greg Peters, Netflix’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Product Officer, said in Wednesday’s statement. [FULL STORY]

