» Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is going to have to testify under oath in a lawsuit brought by Vanessa Bryant alleging that deputies shared images of the crash where her husband, daughter, and seven others were killed. Heads of government agencies are not typically subjected to depositions, but a federal judge ordered on Tuesday that both Villanueva, along with L.A. County Fire Chief Daryl Osby, have “unique first-hand, non-repetitive knowledge” relevant to the case. [Los Angeles Times]

» Mort Sahl, the comic who helped redefine stand-up comedy during the Cold War through his commentary on political and social issues, died Tuesday at age 94. His friend, Lucy Mercer, who was handling his affairs, said he died “peacefully” at his home in Mill Valley from “old age.” [ABC 7]

» Los Angeles City Council officials voted Tuesday to extend its deadline to Dec. 18 for city employees to get vaccinated against COVID. City staffers who don’t get the jab by the new deadline, which was initially set for Wednesday, will face “corrective action,” according to the city’s plan. [LAist]

» Reginald Moore, a longtime pastor in Compton, was fatally shot outside of his church at the Upper Room Christian Center where he had just led a Bible study. Police said the pastor, who was shot in the chest, was the intended target, but a motive for the shooting hasn’t yet been established and investigators are still searching for a suspect. [Los Angeles Times]

» Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald wants to present a financial expert in court to testify that singer Kesha’s rape allegations against him cost him $46 million in lost business opportunities, according to court records unsealed on Monday. Both parties will get the chance to argue for and against the inclusion of certain evidence at a hearing on Oct. 28. [Rolling Stone]

» Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Shooting Newest Developments: Victim’s Family Speaks, Crew Walkout The latest on the movie set shooting that killed the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and injured director Joel Souza on Oct. 21



» Dave Chappelle to Trans Community: Watch “The Closer” Then I’ll Meet With You The comedian addressed the controversy surrounding his Netflix special in an instagram video

» Why B.J. Novak’s Photo Is Being Used to Sell Rain Ponchos and Swedish Cologne ”I am too amused to do anything about it,” the actor wrote on Instagram

Three Women Charged for Stealing $400,000 Meant for L.A.’s Homeless

Three women have been charged with 56 felonies, including grand theft and embezzlement, for an alleged scheme to rip off hundreds of thousands of dollars in state funds that were supposed to go to homeless people.

Latoi Pledger, 45, Sareena Stevenson, 44, and Valencia Stevenson, 40, are accused of stealing roughly $400,000 from L.A.-based nonprofit People Assisting the Homeless (PATH)—which was contracted by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority in 2016 to help transition people into affordable housing—“by submitting fraudulent referrals and assistance requests to PATH for clients who were not homeless and thus ineligible to receive PATH funds,” Attorney General Rob Bonta announced in a press release Thursday.

According to the complaint, the trio allegedly pulled off the grift in 2017 and were charged last month.

