Daily Brief: LA Mayoral Debate, Hollywood Forever Cemetery Becomes Historic-Cultural Monument

» Front-Runner Karen Bass Didn’t Allow Rick Caruso to Steal the Show at LA Mayoral Debate The Los Angeles Times breaks down what happened at Tuesday night’s mayoral debate and how everyone but Rep. Karen Bass didn’t allow it “to turn into the Rick Caruso show.” [Los Angeles Times]

» California’s Pandemic Eviction Protection Program is Set to End March 31 As the state prepares to end its eviction protection program next week, some Southern California renters fear that they may lose their homes. [ABC7]

» Madeleine Albright, First Woman to Become Secretary of State, Dies at 84 Madeleine Albright, who was the first woman to serve as Secretary of State, died on Wednesday in Washington. [New York Times]

» Hollywood Forever Cemetery is Finally a Historic-Cultural Monument After 122 years, The Hollywood Forever Cemetery has been declared a historic-cultural monument by the Los Angeles City Council. [Deadline]

» ‘Vikings’ Star Katheryn Winnick Launches Foundation to Aid Ukraine The actress and director, who hails from a “strong Ukrainian family in Canada,” discusses why she decided to launch the Winnick Foundation to raise funds for relief efforts in the war-ravaged country. [The Hollywood Reporter]

Inside the Smokin Grooves Festival in Los Angeles (Photos)

Smokin Grooves—the eclectic hip-hop tour that debuted across America in 1996—made its return to Southern California with a one-day music festival Saturday. Thousands of music lovers converged on Los Angeles State Historic Park to see a stacked lineup of artists spanning the spectrum from alternative R&B, hip-hop, and jazz, with performers including Erykah Badu, Nas, Kamasi Washington, Miguel, The Internet, Hiatus Kaiyote, Roy Ayers, Flying Lotus, Jhené Aiko, The Roots, and more.

Due to the pandemic, this year’s event marked the first Smokin Grooves in SoCal since 2019, when it was held in Long Beach at The Queen Mary. The festival, which has the tagline “amazing energy and good vibes,” had a communal energy that at times felt like a family reunion.

