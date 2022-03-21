Daily Brief: LA Marathon Winners, Justice Clarence Thomas Hospitalized

Also, ’West Side Story’ Star Rachel Zegler says she wasn’t invited to the Academy Awards

» John Korir, Delvine Meringor Win LA Marathon John Korir and Delvine Meringor, who are both from Kenya, won the 37th edition of the Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday. [Fox Los Angeles]

» West Hollywood Business That Caters to Russian-Speaking Community Faces Harassment Amid War Since Russia invaded Ukraine last month, a West Hollywood business called Russian Universal Services—whose founder is from Ukraine—has become a target of harassment by some who are against the war. [ABC7]

» Justice Clarence Thomas Hospitalized with Infection Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday evening after experiencing flu-like symptoms, Supreme Court spokesperson Patricia McCabe said in a statement. [ABC News]

» Election Season is Approaching. Here are the 55 Candidates on the Ballot in L.A.’s City Race Voters will have the opportunity to select a new mayor, a new city attorney, and a new city controller. [Los Angeles Times]

» ‘West Side Story’ Star Rachel Zegler Says She Didn’t Receive an Invite to the Academy Awards When a fan asked on Instagram what she’s wearing to the ceremony, Rachel Zegler—who plays Maria in the musical—responded: “I’m not invited, so sweatpants and my boyfriend’s flannel.” [Deadline]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

ONE MORE THING

L.A. to Vegas: Vinny Guadagnino Says He Would Give Lady Gaga a Lap Dance

This is L.A. to Vegas, your place to find the biggest celebrity sightings, restaurant openings, club news, hotel announcements and everything else you need to know before you venture to Sin City.

[FULL STORY]

Want the Daily Brief in your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters today.