Daily Brief: L.A. County’s COVID Risk Moves From Low to Medium, Anaheim Corruption Probe

» L.A. County’s COVID Risk Moves From Low to Medium Due to an uptick in COVID cases and hospitalizations, Los Angeles County has moved from a “low” to “medium” COVID community level, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community rating system, health officials announced Thursday. [KTLA]

» With a National Shortage of Baby Formula, California Mothers are Sharing Their Breast Milk Thousands of lactating parents have been donating their milk to strangers on the internet to cope with the formula shortage. [Los Angeles Times]

» Here’s What You Need to Know About the 101 Freeway Closure This Weekend The busy freeway will close at 10 p.m. Saturday between the 10 Freeway to the north and the 60 Freeway interchange to the south. It will reopen at 10 p.m. Sunday. [NBC Los Angeles]

» Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Welcome Baby Boy Rihanna gave birth to her first child on May 13 with her partner A$AP Rocky. The news was made public on Thursday. [Billboard]

» Tujunga Doctor Accused of Giving Patients Plasma From People with COVID Donald Plance, a doctor in Tujunga, is accused of giving his patients plasma donated from people who had COVID as a phony of protection against the virus. Authorities also allege he issued fake COVID vaccination cards to patients. [Sacramento Bee]

» Public Corruption Investigation Reveals Secret Retreats and a Powerful ‘Cabal’ The FBI’s probe, which targeted Anaheim’s Mayor Harry Sidhu, revealed that the city “was tightly controlled by a small cadre of individuals,” including Sidhu. [Los Angeles Times]

Dennis Hopper/Hopper Art Trust

Dennis Hopper, Brooke Hayward and the Invention of L.A.’s Contemporary Art Scene

Vanity Fair contributing editor Mark Rozzo’s Everybody Thought We Were Crazy is built around an intriguing possibility: Had Dennis Hopper, then a promising young actor who’d made his mark in Rebel Without a Cause but was lately relegated to guest appearances in second-tier TV westerns, not met and married Brooke Hayward, the actress and daughter of show-business royalty, when both were cast in a doomed Broadway play, would the world have come to know the L.A. artists Ed Ruscha, Edward Kienholz or even New York-based Andy Warhol? Such was the couple’s influence on the shape-shifting pop-cultural scene in L.A. and beyond at the start of the ’60s. Rozzo makes the argument that without these two—and their eye for beauty, novelty and a Duchamp-like appreciation of the readymade, on display daily and nightly at their house at the gateway to that other juggernaut of ’60s culture, Laurel Canyon—the cultural progression from the ’50s to the ’60s might have been been greatly attenuated.

