Daily Brief: L.A. County Urges Residents to Postpone Nonessential Gatherings

Also, late legendary poet and civil rights activist, Maya Angelou, becomes the first Black woman to appear on the U.S. quarter

» L.A. County Health Officials are Urging Angelenos to Postpone Nonessential Gatherings The recommendation is voluntary and officials have not imposed any new mandates that would force the cancellation of any events including the Super Bowl, which is set for Feb. 13 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. [Los Angeles Times]

» After Three Years Without a Host, the 2022 Oscars Have an Emcee For the first time since 2018, this year’s 94th Academy Awards will have a host when the ceremony airs this March 27 on ABC. [Variety]



» Off-Duty Police Officer Fatally Shot in South Los Angeles An off-duty Los Angeles police officer was shot and killed during an armed robbery attempt Monday night when he and his girlfriend were shopping for a home in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood of Los Angeles County. [KTLA]

» Maya Angelou Becomes First Black Woman to Appear on U.S. Quarter The coin honoring the late poet and civil rights activist went into circulation Monday and pays tribute to one of her most famous works, I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings. [CNN]

» Sonoma County Issues Voluntary Stay-Home Order, Bans Large Gatherings in Response to COVID Surge Under the new health order, which begins Wednesday, the county has banned large gatherings of more than 50 people along with outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people for the next 30 days. [Los Angeles Times]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

» The Omicron Semester Began at Los Angeles Schools Students face big entry lines, but unlike some other districts, the campuses are open

» Watch Out for Fake COVID Tests and Potential Scammers with These Tips With the demand for COVID tests surging along with infections, officials are warning people against buying fraudulent tests

» Björk’s Years-In-The-Making Spectacular ‘Cornucopia’ is Coming to L.A. The ethereal singer is bringing her rapturous tour to the Shrine Auditorium on January 26, January 29, and February 1



ONE MORE THING

The To-Do List: 5 Picks for Your January Cultural Agenda

Here’s a compiled list of all the things you need to add to your to-do list this month.

[FULL STORY]

Want the Daily Brief in your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters today.